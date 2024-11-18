Annual Give to the Max Day to Raise Millions for Thousands of Minnesota Organizations

Donors, nonprofits and schools gear up for the annual giving holiday on Nov. 21

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Give to the Max Day, a statewide grassroots giving event organized by Minnesota nonprofit GiveMN, is set for Thursday, Nov. 21. Give to the Max raises millions annually for more than 6,000 nonprofits and schools in Minnesota. Donors have given more than $330 million to more than 10,000 organizations since the inaugural campaign in 2009, making it one of the nation's first and largest giving days.

GiveMN logo, Give to the Max Day, Nov. 21, 2024

Give to the Max Day has celebrated Minnesota's generosity for 16 years, highlighting the vital role of nonprofits in creating positive change in our state. The annual statewide event rallies Minnesotans to support local organizations addressing pressing community needs. GiveMN encourages all to participate, recognizing every donation—whatever the size—strengthens Minnesota's nonprofit sector and helps build stronger communities.

"Minnesota is defined by its generosity and sense of community—and Give to the Max Day is a shining example of that," said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN. "We invite everyone to join us in giving for good this year. By supporting local nonprofits, we can create a stronger, more resilient state. Let's come together to feed our neighbors, protect our environment and care for our community."

Last year, tens of thousands of donors from Minnesota and beyond contributed more than $34.2 million to 6,615 causes across our state. To participate, visit GiveMN.org to search for and donate to the causes that mean the most to you. Donors may search by organization name, keyword, location, category, and those led by and/or serving BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities, which research shows receive less funding than their peers.

The Early Giving period began on Nov. 1, and the campaign will continue through Give to the Max Day on Nov. 21. GiveMN will be awarding more than $100,000 in prize grants to boost the generosity of donors making gifts on GiveMN.org. Prize grants are selected daily through Early Giving, and donations will automatically be entered to win a randomized "Golden Ticket" drawing every 15 minutes on Give to the Max Day, adding anywhere from $500 to $10,000 to selected donors' gifts.

This year's campaign is presented with support from sponsors at the Bush Foundation, the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, Initiative Foundation, Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Southwest Minnesota Initiative, and West Central Initiative.

GiveMN.org is online and available year-round as a central hub for generosity in Minnesota. Donors may create a free account to set up monthly gifts, set up fundraisers for their favorite causes and download reports of their giving history. Visit GiveMN.org to learn more.

About GiveMN

GiveMN is an independent nonprofit organization working to ignite generosity and grow giving through GiveMN.org, Minnesota's giving marketplace, and RaiseMN, a fundraising coaching and training program.

Since 2009, more than 770,000 donors have made gifts with ease and enthusiasm through givemn.org to make a difference for causes in their communities. Through this online marketplace for generosity, and giving events like the annual Give to the Max Day, GiveMN has helped to generate more than $400 million for more than 14,000 nonprofits and schools.

RaiseMN serves Minnesota nonprofits through individualized coaching and programs to transform nonprofit fundraising. Focusing on small- to medium-sized organizations, RaiseMN builds more healthy and sustainable fundraising practices so nonprofits can continue to pursue and expand their mission in their communities.

Launched in 2009 by the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, GiveMN is supported by many generous foundation and corporate partners, contributions from individual donors, and revenue from its programs.

SOURCE GiveMN