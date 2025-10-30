Annual Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence Invite Business and Technology Professionals Worldwide to Participate as Judges

Be part of a global panel evaluating AI achievements across industries, company sizes, and regions.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier merit-based business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, announce the Call for Judges for the 2nd Annual Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence.

Professionals from all over the world—whether working in business, technology, academia, or AI-related roles—are invited to apply and help evaluate achievements across the growing landscape of artificial intelligence. The program recognizes individuals, teams, products, services, and innovations that are driving AI progress and transforming industries.

Judging is conducted through a data-driven, transparent scoring system with no influence from sponsorships or internal selection.

Judges who complete their assignments receive:

A verified eCertificate of participation

of participation Name and company listing on the official Globee® Awards Judges page

on the official Globee® Awards Judges page Opportunity to contribute to Globee® Insights

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

