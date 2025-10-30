Annual Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence Invite Business and Technology Professionals Worldwide to Participate as Judges

News provided by

Globee Awards

Oct 30, 2025, 11:11 ET

Be part of a global panel evaluating AI achievements across industries, company sizes, and regions.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier merit-based business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, announce the Call for Judges for the 2nd Annual Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence.

Apply now: https://globeeawards.com/artificial-intelligence/

Professionals from all over the world—whether working in business, technology, academia, or AI-related roles—are invited to apply and help evaluate achievements across the growing landscape of artificial intelligence. The program recognizes individuals, teams, products, services, and innovations that are driving AI progress and transforming industries.

Judging is conducted through a data-driven, transparent scoring system with no influence from sponsorships or internal selection.

Judges who complete their assignments receive:

  • A verified eCertificate of participation
  • Name and company listing on the official Globee® Awards Judges page
  • Opportunity to contribute to Globee® Insights

About the Globee® Awards
The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #ArtificialIntelligence #AIJudgingOpportunity #AIInnovation #GlobalExperts #TechLeadership #BusinessJudges

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Call for Entries Issued for the 6th Annual Globee® Awards for Disruptors

Call for Entries Issued for the 6th Annual Globee® Awards for Disruptors

The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven global business awards programs, today announced the Call for Entries for the 6th Annual...
Announcing the Call for Entries for the 13th Annual Globee® Awards for Excellence, recognizing outstanding companies and organizations worldwide

Announcing the Call for Entries for the 13th Annual Globee® Awards for Excellence, recognizing outstanding companies and organizations worldwide

The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation and industry-wide acceptance, invite...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics