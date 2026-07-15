The 18th Annual Globee® Awards for Innovation Invite Brand, Communications & Creative Achievement Nominations Worldwide

Global awards program invites organizations, agencies, creative teams, marketing professionals, communicators, and innovators to showcase measurable local, regional, and global brand, communications, and creative achievements

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards are now accepting nominations for the 18th Annual Globee® Awards for Innovation, inviting organizations, agencies, creative teams, marketing professionals, communicators, designers, and innovators worldwide to submit their most significant Brand, Communications & Creative achievements. The awards recognize measurable accomplishments that have strengthened brands, elevated communications, inspired audiences, enhanced customer engagement, advanced creative excellence, and delivered meaningful business and organizational results.

Apply now: https://globeeawards.com/innovation/

The Globee® Awards for Innovation recognize achievements across the full spectrum of brand, communications, and creative excellence, including brand strategy, corporate identity, integrated marketing campaigns, public relations, corporate communications, digital marketing, content marketing, social media, advertising, creative design, visual communications, video production, employer branding, internal communications, websites, multimedia experiences, publications, thought leadership, and other initiatives that demonstrate measurable innovation and impact.

Nominations are welcomed from organizations of all sizes, including startups, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, government organizations, educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, marketing agencies, public relations firms, design studios, creative agencies, and independent professionals. Achievements may be submitted on behalf of individuals, teams, departments, agencies, business units, products, brands, campaigns, or entire organizations from any industry or region of the world.

Established eighteen years ago to recognize innovation across business and technology, the Globee® Awards for Innovation continue their tradition of honoring achievements that introduce new ideas, improve how organizations communicate and engage with their audiences, advance creative excellence, and deliver measurable results. Today, the program recognizes innovations across every workplace function, industry, organizational size, and geographic region, celebrating achievements that create meaningful value through originality, execution, and measurable impact.

Entries are evaluated through an independent judging process conducted by experienced business professionals from around the world using transparent scoring criteria that assess the achievement, the quality of the submission, supporting evidence, and measurable results.

Organizations interested in participating are encouraged to review award categories, eligibility requirements, submission guidelines, and entry deadlines available through the Globee® Awards.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

Follow: @globeeawards

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SOURCE Globee Awards