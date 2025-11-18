Annual Golden Haiku Competition Opens - Submit Your Poems by January 11

All are invited to celebrate "The Joy of Nature" with haiku on DC's streets this spring

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to compete for the world's best haiku? The Golden Triangle Business Improvement District (BID)'s annual worldwide Golden Haiku competition is officially open, now through Jan. 11, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Poets and aspiring poets of all ages from the DMV, the nation, and across the globe are invited to submit up to two original haiku inspired by this year's theme, "The Joy of Nature." Cash prizes range from $75 to $500.

Golden Haiku sign in Washington, DC's Golden Triangle neighborhood

A distinguished panel of published haiku experts will select winners across multiple categories, including first, second, third place, and a regional favorite from adult writers. The judges will also select school-aged winners from the elementary/middle school and high school categories, again including regional favorites.

In mid-March, selected haiku will be displayed on signs throughout the Golden Triangle's sidewalk gardens, turning iconic downtown Washington, DC streets into a flowing outdoor gallery of poetry. Winning haiku will also be featured in the STQRY Guide app as part of the Golden Triangle BID's digital public art tour, a one-mile, self-guided walk with 20+ museum-quality artworks.

"Our beloved haiku competition returns every year to showcase creativity and create a connection between our local community and the world," said Leona Agouridis, President of the Golden Triangle BID. "In the spring, it's heartwarming to stroll our streets and read one haiku after another, linking original expression from authors who are a brief Metro ride away with others who are halfway around the world."

Haiku Workshop

To spark creativity over the holidays, the BID is co-hosting a free evening Golden Haiku Writing Workshop with the Japan-America Society of Washington, DC on Wed., Dec. 10, in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Golden Haiku judge and acclaimed haiku author Abigail Friedman will share expert tips and lead fun, haiku-writing exercises. For details and registration, go to goldentriangledc.com/haiku .

Golden Haiku: Key Details

Deadline: Jan. 11, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET

Jan. 11, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET Eligibility: Open to all ages, worldwide

Open to all ages, worldwide Theme: "The Joy of Nature"

"The Joy of Nature" Entries: Up to two original haiku per person

Up to two original haiku per person Submit: Via the form at goldentriangledc.com/haiku

Form and Format

Golden Haiku follows the Haiku Society of America's guidelines for modern haiku, meaning you don't need to stick to the traditional 5-7-5 structure. You can focus on vivid, concise language that captures a moment of beauty or insight.

Competition Judges

Abigail Friedman: Award-winning author of The Haiku Apprentice ; translator of I Wait for the Moon ; former diplomat; Board of Trustees, Japan-America Society of Washington, DC

Award-winning author of ; translator of ; former diplomat; Board of Trustees, Japan-America Society of Washington, DC Lenard Moore: Haiku poet for 40+ years; first African American president of the Haiku Society of America; 2024 North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame inductee; author of Poems of Love & Understanding and The Open Eye

Haiku poet for 40+ years; first African American president of the Haiku Society of America; 2024 North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame inductee; author of and Kit Pancoast Nagamura: Longtime columnist for The Japan Times; regular on NHK World's Haiku Masters and Journeys in Japan; Ito-en Oi Cha Haiku Contest winner; author of Grit, Grace, and Gold; judging from Japan

Submissions for the 2026 Golden Haiku competition must be received by Jan. 11, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET via the form on the BID's website at goldentriangledc.com/haiku . In March, winners will be announced and haiku signs will go on display in the Golden Triangle.

About the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District

The Golden Triangle BID is a dynamic neighborhood that extends from the front yard of the White House to Dupont Circle. The BID works to enhance the area's economic vitality by improving public spaces and supporting a strong downtown community. For more information, visit goldentriangledc.com and follow the BID on X (Twitter) , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Golden Triangle Business Improvement District