Golden Triangle's Art Ave Brings Colorful Lights to Early Nights

After-dark art experience transforms Connecticut Avenue into a glowing outdoor gallery

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As daylight fades earlier each evening, DC's downtown is shining brighter than ever with Art Ave, the luminous outdoor art experience brought to you by the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District (BID). Art Ave spans from the 800 to 1000 blocks of Connecticut Avenue NW, including iconic Farragut Square, inviting District residents and visitors into an outdoor public art gallery and radiant nighttime destination where art and light intertwine.

Free and open to the public at all hours, Art Ave features 13 large-scale, museum-quality sculptures. Post this Photo by Anice Hoachlander. The Living Lantern by NEON and Frankie Boyle Studio, sited at Farragut Square in DC's downtown.

Free and open to the public at all hours, Art Ave features 13 large-scale, museum-quality sculptures and vivid ground floor window art that transform the streetscape into a corridor of color and creativity. After sunset, the artworks glow against the downtown skyline and invite visitors to explore a new kind of city experience, one that celebrates imagination, connection, and the wonder of light in motion.

"Art Ave is an extraordinary expression of how public art can reenergize the urban experience," said Leona Agouridis, President of the Golden Triangle BID. "As the days grow shorter, Art Ave gives people a reason to linger downtown where they can see the lights, interact with the art, feel inspired, and rediscover the beauty of Washington, DC after dark."

Earlier this year, the BID enhanced the area with cozy new park furniture and bright pink umbrellas that provide vibrant pops of color during the warmer months. Together, these features signal a new era for this downtown nexus, one designed for people to gather, relax, and engage in the city's creative spirit.

Funded by DC Office of Planning's Streets for People grant program, Art Ave supports the District's broader effort to transform streets, sidewalks, and public spaces into places that invite people to connect, explore, and enjoy downtown.

Art Ave debuted in early September 2025 and will remain on display through January 2026. Throughout the fall and holiday seasons, everyone is encouraged to visit the Golden Triangle, explore Art Ave, and experience a fun evening under the glow of illuminated art.

About the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District

The Golden Triangle BID is a dynamic neighborhood that extends from the front yard of the White House to Dupont Circle. The BID works to enhance the area's economic vitality by improving public spaces and supporting a strong downtown community. For more information, visit goldentriangledc.com and follow the BID on X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Golden Triangle Business Improvement District