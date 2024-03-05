Annual Java Report Reveals 42% of Companies are Dedicating Resources to Developer Productivity

Companies are turning to specialized work groups, AI to encourage Java productivity.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, today announced the results of their annual survey of the Java community, the JRebel 2024 Java Developer Productivity Report.

The report presents industry data and analysis on the key factors shaping Java development trends. Key findings centered on methods to encourage Java productivity—with 42% of those surveyed creating dedicated productivity teams or work groups. This year's report also found shifting Java IDE preferences, increasing numbers of microservices, and lengthy remote deployment times.

"Developer productivity teams are paving the path forward," said Perforce CTO Rod Cope. "These teams investigate solutions and test workflows so developers can concentrate on writing code—and pay dividends as development environments become increasingly more complex. This is the first year we've tracked the incidence of dedicated productivity teams, and at 42% we only expect that number to skyrocket."

Additionally, the 2024 Java Developer Productivity Report found that 8% of respondents are using AI tools like ChatGPT and GitHub CoPilot to write Java code.

Interested parties can download the full 2024 Java Developer Productivity Report by visiting https://www.jrebel.com/resources/java-developer-productivity-report-2024.

A live webinar featuring analysis of the results will take place on March 20, 2024. Those interested in attending can register at: www.jrebel.com/resources/events/webinar/2024-java-developer-productivity-report.

About JRebel

JRebel provides industry-leading Java development efficiency tools — removing bottlenecks in the development process and helping developers to code better applications, faster. JRebel has revolutionized Java development by allowing developers to skip redeploys while maintaining application state. With over 2000 customers worldwide, JRebel is trusted by leading brands, including: American Airlines, DellEMC, HBO, Hewlett Packard, Oracle, Volkswagen, and more.

To start building better Java applications faster, try a free 14-day trial of JRebel.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce DevOps solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

