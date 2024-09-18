Annual NAMM Dealer Awards Celebrates the Best of Music Product Retail

Top 100 2025 Awards Finalists Announced for Retail Excellence

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (namm.org/news), the world's largest not-for-profit music trade organization representing the $19.5 million music industry, announced its list of the Top 100 retail finalists to be honored at the annual NAMM Dealer Awards, taking place Friday, January 24 at The 2025 NAMM Show. NAMM honors retailers from around the globe who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their stores, communities and customers, and share in the vision of creating a more musical world.

View the 2025 Top 100 Finalists at: 2025 NAMM Top 100 Dealers | NAMM.org.

Now in its 14th year, the NAMM Dealer Awards spotlights the industry's best music product retailers and their strategies for success. An independent panel of judges chooses the Top 100 Dealer finalists from retailers that submit applications for the awards. Judges also select winners in the seven "Best of" categories, from which the prestigious "Dealer of the Year" is chosen. Maxwell's House of Music was selected as the NAMM 2024 Dealer of the Year.

For the 2025 awards submissions and finalists, NAMM had the highest global representation in history, with 14 companies from 12 countries and regions outside the U.S, including Brazil, Canada, China, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Turkey, UAE and the U.K.

The following NAMM Dealer Awards "Best of" category winners will be announced during The 2025 NAMM Show:

Innovation Award

Highlighting a retail member's commitment to reimagining the retail experience and focusing on the consumer. This award celebrates retail stores who go beyond price and service to create an immersive shopping experience, both in person and online.

Best Store Design

Awarding the most effective merchandising that defines purchasing decisions. Store design enhances brands and sets the stage for a positive customer experience, creating opportunities for repeat customers and referrals.

Best Online Engagement

Awarding the most effective online presence that encourages customer engagement. Having a well-developed website, online marketing strategy, and presence on social media, is vital to building a successful following.

Best Community Retail Store

This category celebrates our industry's independent stores — single-location businesses that have made their mark on their local community. Consumers want to support the business that gives back and supports their community.

For additional information about the annual NAMM Dealer Awards on January 24, 2025, please visit NAMM Dealer Awards | NAMM.org .

Registration for The 2025 NAMM Show is now open with additional information available at www.namm.org/attend.

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $19.5 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of 15,400 global member companies and individual professionals with a global workforce of over 475,000 employees. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music and advance active participation in music-making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, please visit www.namm.org.

SOURCE NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants)