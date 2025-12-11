41st Annual NAMM TEC Awards will take place on Thursday evening, Jan. 22, during The NAMM Show

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global not-for-profit music trade organization, and The NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Awards have selected Billy Corgan as the recipient of the 2025 TEC Innovation Award, which will be presented to him at the 41st Annual NAMM TEC Awards on Thursday evening, Jan. 22, 2026, during The NAMM Show in Anaheim, Calif.

NAMM Announces Billy Corgan as Recipient of the TEC Innovation Award Presented at The 2026 NAMM Show

The TEC Innovation Award recognizes visionary contributions that shape the future of music, sound and creative production. Corgan is being honored for his transformative impact on modern, guitar-driven music and his forward-thinking approach to tone shaping and sonic architecture — from the explosive dynamics and layered opulence of Siamese Dream to the genre-blending ambition of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, and his continued reinvention across The Smashing Pumpkins' expansive catalog, including the most recent releases ATUM: A Rock Opera in Three Acts and Aghori Mhori Mei. His work has expanded the boundaries of modern rock and inspired generations of musicians, engineers and creators.

"Billy's fearless approach to production, imaginative pedal chains, analog exploration, intricate layering and boundary-breaking studio techniques have influenced countless creators," said John Mlynczak, NAMM President and CEO. "His deep commitment to innovation and artistic evolution places him among the most distinctive and influential musical architects of the last three decades."

Beyond his work with GRAMMY® Award-winning band The Smashing Pumpkins, Corgan stands out as a multifaceted creative force. His solo catalog includes TheFutureEmbrace (2005), Aegea (2014), Ogilala (2017) and Cotillions (2019). In the studio, he has collaborated with a broad range of artists including Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, Rick Ocasek, Cheap Trick, Ray Davies, New Order, Marianne Faithfull, Scorpions, Korn, Phantogram, The Veronicas and Code Orange. He has also contributed music to film soundtracks, such as Ransom, Stigmata and Spun, and released his first poetry book, Blinking with Fists, in 2004, which went on to become a New York Times best seller.

Corgan's creative reach extends into a variety of cultural spaces. A lifelong wrestling aficionado, he owns and serves as president of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). He also owns Madame ZuZu's Teahouse in Highland Park, where he often performs intimate surprise sets, and hosts the podcast, "The Magnificent Others," featuring conversations with artists, entrepreneurs and visionary leaders. He is a staunch animal advocate, supporting no-kill shelters, such as PAWS Chicago. Most recently, Corgan partnered with the Lyric Opera of Chicago for the world premiere of A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness, a bold operatic reimagining of The Smashing Pumpkins' landmark 1995 double album. The production featured Corgan performing alongside the world-class opera artists, with sweeping new arrangements brought to life by the Lyric Opera Orchestra and Chorus for an immersive experience that fused the emotional intensity of rock with the grandeur of opera.

Past recipients of the TEC Innovation Award include Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, RZA, Peter Frampton, Jackson Browne, Pete Townshend, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, Brian Wilson, Jack White and many more.

Founded in 1901, NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) works to strengthen the music products industry and promote the pleasures and benefits of making music. Through trade shows, membership programs, professional development, market development initiatives and global engagement, NAMM supports its vision of a world in which the joy of making music is an essential part of daily life for people of all ages.

The NAMM TEC Awards celebrate the individuals, companies and technological advancements shaping the sound of recordings, live performance, film, television and multimedia. At its core, the TEC Awards honor those who expand what is possible in music and sound. Billy Corgan's legacy of experimentation and creative courage exemplifies that mission.

For more information on the TEC Awards please visit: https://www.tecawards.org/

To register for the NAMM Show and get your TEC Tickets, visit:www.NAMM.org

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $19.5 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of 10,000 global member companies and individual professionals with a global workforce of over 475,000 employees. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music and advance active participation in music-making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, please visit www.namm.org.

