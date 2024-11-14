Anodot Recognized as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Financial Management Tools

Anodot's 'newer generation' automation and AI-driven capabilities address evolving enterprise requirements for cloud cost optimization.

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodot , a cloud cost management platform provider, has been named a Visionary by Gartner Research in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Management (CFM) Tools.

Anodot Recognized as the Top Visionary in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CFM Tools

"AI affects the customer bottom line more profoundly than any other element of cloud cost optimization, and we believe that this recognition as a Visionary is an independent signal validating what Anodot customers have already discovered," said David Drai, CEO of Anodot. "Anodot believes this is an apt description of how our engineering team is pioneering the application of AI and automation to cloud cost optimization, enabling enterprises to experience a whole new level of capabilities and cost savings.

"We're getting an increasing volume of inquiries from leading MSPs and enterprises looking for paths to migrate off legacy players, as they've realized changes in business practices, licensing restrictions, escalating costs, and stagnant product roadmaps are diminishing the value of those first-generation cost management platforms. At Anodot, we're innovating to add new capabilities like AI-based premium features that the old-school incumbents have stated they have no interest in building for their users," concluded Drai.

Through the application of automation and AI-based technology, the Anodot platform enables its users to:

More accurately budget and forecast

Detect anomalies that lead to waste

Provide saving recommendations and then automatically track those savings.

monday.com Boosts FinOps Efficiency with Anodot's Automated Recommendations

monday.com is creator of the work management platform that enables teams to manage projects and workflows confidently. The company depends extensively on cloud infrastructure, particularly AWS, to drive its vast global operations. monday.com used Anodot to replace time-consuming, manual FinOps processes with a fast and efficient automated system, leading to faster cost-saving decisions, smarter workflows and reduced administrative overhead.

"After more than two years with Anodot, their ability to quickly adapt and consistently implement innovative features like automated recommendations has been a game-changer for us," said Yariv Shoshany, TechOps team lead at monday.com. "This long-term partnership continues to be exactly what we were looking for."

Learn more about Anodot and monday.com in the case study .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Management Tools, By Dennis Smith , David Wright , Marco Meinardi , Ang Troy , Ken Rothenberger , 15 October 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Anodot

Anodot, a cloud financial management provider, has been delivering since 2014 advanced FinOps solutions that drive cloud cost savings and operational efficiency. With the power of deep roots in AI and business analytics, Anodot's cloud cost management solution helps FinOps teams reduce cloud waste and manage costs in multi-cloud and Kubernetes environments, providing actionable recommendations that can cut up to 40% on annual cloud spend. More at https://www.anodot.com/

