Anodot Wins Best Use of AI for Game Development in the 2018 AI Breakthrough Awards

Anodot has been selected in connection with the work it did with Outfit7 Limited, one of the world's fastest-growing multinational family entertainment companies. Outfit7 enhanced its world-class user experience with the Anodot system, which allowed the company to monitor data even more closely, and to more rapidly identify potential app performance pitfalls before they impacted any of its 350 million monthly active users.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized for our capabilities in game development as well as be considered alongside other leaders in artificial intelligence," said David Drai, CEO and Co-Founder of Anodot. "As Anodot grows globally, we continue to enable Outfit7 and other gaming giants to continuously track business and technical data while receiving real time alerts of incidents. We are excited to be among the selected solutions in AI, not only for gaming, but for incidents companies across industries face."

The AI Breakthrough Awards are run by Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, a successful awards and recognition platform for leading technology companies on a global scale. Tech Breakthrough has worked with companies that include Cisco, Dell, Philips, Sprint, HP, Comcast, Western Union, Intel, Quicken and dozens more to drive business results.

About Anodot

Anodot applies AI to deliver autonomous analytics in real-time, across all data types, at enterprise scale. Unlike the manual limitations of traditional BI, we provide analysts mastery over their business with a self-service AI platform that runs continuously to eliminate blind spots, alert critical issues and investigate root causes. Anodot has nearly 100 customers in digital transformation industries like eCommerce, FinTech, AdTech, Telco, Gaming, including Microsoft, Lyft, Waze, Pandora, Appnexus, Wix and King. Anodot is headquartered in Silicon Valley and Israel, with Sales offices worldwide. To learn more, visit us at www.anodot.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

