Anodot's Autonomous Analytics Helps Waze Improve Driver Experience

Using machine learning, Anodot detects any drop in app performance, seamlessly correlating this data with other relevant metrics to present the full story for any business incident in a way that the Waze team can recognize and act upon. It's not easy. For starters, each country and metropolitan area has its own usage patterns. Metrics are also affected by seasonal factors, the month, the day of the week, even special occasions like holidays and other events. All of these factors influence how drivers use the Waze platform, and the data that help Waze users plan their journeys.

"Waze needed a solution that could quickly identify and alert us on potential app performance and user experience issues, helping us to minimize user issues," said Waze's Head of Analytics, Dr. Orna Amir. "Anodot helps us fulfill our most important goal: to constantly enhance and improve the driving experience for our users. And it does so by seamlessly analyzing millions of hyper-localized metrics."

Anodot has made Waze team's processes more efficient and effective. "We're very excited to be working with Waze to help them improve app performance and make a great app even better," said Anodot CEO and Co-founder David Drai. "With traditional BI tools, it can take days or weeks for companies to learn of issues that can hurt reputation and profits. Anodot's autonomous analytics technology is capable of handling the speed, volume, and variety of data Waze generates, and provide actionable insight from these huge data sets. Whether this means better suggested routes or fewer app hiccups, Waze users will enjoy a better app experience with Anodot working for them behind the scenes."

Waze is the social navigation pioneer, leveraging mobile technology and a passionate global community to redefine expectations of today's maps. Waze is home to the world's largest drivers community who work together daily to outsmart traffic and save time and money. The app consistently recommends the fastest routes based on real-time driving and data from millions of users. From traffic reroutes to low gas price alerts and relevant offers from favorite brands, Waze is one of the most comprehensive driving companions in the marketplace.

Anodot illuminates business blind spots with autonomous analytics, so companies will never miss another revenue leak or brand-damaging incident. Its automated machine learning algorithms continuously analyze technical, application and business data, detect the business incidents that matter, and identify why they are happening by correlating them across multiple data sources. Anodot customers in fintech, ad-tech, web and mobile apps, and other data-heavy industries use Anodot to drive real business benefits like significant cost savings, increased revenue and upturn in customer satisfaction. Founded in 2014, the company is based in Silicon Valley, with research and development offices in Israel, and sales offices worldwide. Learn more at www.anodot.com.

