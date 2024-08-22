Anord Mardix Opens Second Facility in Ireland to Meet Growing Demand for Critical Power Solutions

"The expansion of capabilities in Dundalk will help us meet demand for innovative solutions to the global power challenges facing AI data centers while also providing career opportunities to the local community," said Graeme Smith, General Manager of Anord Mardix Ireland. "Our team in Dundalk is dedicated to delivering high-quality critical power products and solutions, and I am incredibly proud of their hard work and commitment. The new facility allows our driven teams to further support our customers and meet the growing demands of the industry."

"Flex's integrated data center power solutions are differentiators in the market," said Chris Butler, President of Embedded and Critical Power at Flex. "Anord Mardix, a Flex company, delivers products and services that improve power distribution, efficiency, and performance while accelerating time-to-market for AI data centers."

The opening of the Dundalk D2 facility marks a significant milestone for Anord Mardix and Flex's commitment to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge power and vertically integrated solutions to meet the growing needs of the global data center market.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

About Anord Mardix

Anord Mardix, a Flex company, is a global leader in critical power distribution and protection with operations in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. It produces an end-to-end product range including switchgear, modular power pod solutions, and flexible busway distribution solutions, serving the global data center and cloud computing industries—from independent providers to hyper-scale leaders. (www.anordmardix.com)

