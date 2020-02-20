Anritsu and Samsung Achieve GCF and PTCRB Approval of 5G NR Standalone Mode Test

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Corporation President Hirokazu Hamada is pleased to announce joint collaboration with Samsung Electronics' System LSI Business on 5G New Radio (NR) Standalone mode (SA) to achieve approval of key test scenarios by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PCS Type Certification Review Board (PTCRB).

As we progress into 2020 and later, a number of operators will be starting trials of SA mode networks leading to commercial deployments. Anritsu, along with Samsung, is proud to be able to help the industry achieve their targets by enabling standard test regimes for devices supporting NR SA.

These tests are defined by 3GPP TS38.521, TS38.523, and have been verified with Samsung's 5G New Radio (NR) Exynos modem on the Anritsu ME7873NR RF Conformance Test System (TP250) and ME7834NR Protocol Conformance Test Platform (TP251).

"Anritsu's test solutions are an essential platform to ensure 5G New Radio performance of our Exynos modem solutions," said Woonhaing Hur, senior vice president of System LSI protocol development at Samsung Electronics. "Through close collaboration with partners such as Anritsu, we're able to test and verify 5G standalone registration in detail to optimize our modem's 5G performance.

"We are proud that Samsung continues to rely on our test solutions," said Mr. Shinya Ajiro, General Manager of Anritsu's Mobile Solutions Division. "Our collaboration with Samsung has helped us achieve our important industry milestone in the journey towards 5G NR progress."

New Radio RF Conformance Test System ME7873NR

ME7873NR is an automated system for 3GPP TS38.521/TS38.533-defined 5G NR RF/RRM tests. It supports both 5G NR SA and NSA modes. When combined with Anritsu's CATR Anechoic Chamber MA8172A, it covers all 5G frequency bands, including FR1 (sub-6 GHz) and FR2 (mmWave). A flexible system configuration allows customization of the ME7873NR for specific measurement conditions. An easy 5G upgrade path from the LTE-Advanced RF Conformance Test System ME7873LA is available to create a cost-effective RF test system that meets emerging required test conditions and protects investments made by existing customers.

5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR

The Protocol Conformance test system ME7834NR is a test platform for 3GPP-based Protocol Conformance Test (PCT) and Carrier Acceptance Testing (CAT) of mobile devices incorporating Multiple Radio Access Technologies (RAT). It supports 5G NR in both Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) mode, in addition to LTE, LTE-Advanced (LTE-A), LTE-A Pro, and W-CDMA. When combined with Anritsu's new OTA chamber MA8171A and RF converters, the ME7834NR covers the sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G frequency bands.

About Samsung

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at https://news.samsung.com.

About Anritsu

Anritsu Company is the United States subsidiary of Anritsu Corporation, a global provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions for 120 years. Anritsu's "2020 VISION" philosophy engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for 5G, M2M, IoT, as well as other emerging and legacy wireline and wireless communication markets. With offices throughout the world, Anritsu has approximately 4,000 employees in over 90 countries.

