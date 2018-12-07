Anritsu Completes Submission of Industry First 5G NR Conformance Test Cases to 3GPP RAN5 in Collaboration with Qualcomm

ALLEN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Company announces the submission of the industry's first Protocol Conformance Tests defined by TS38.523 to 3GPP RAN5 working group for approval. These tests are based on mmWave (FR2) path for 5G New Radio (NR), Non-Standalone (NSA) mode devices. Anritsu successfully passed the test cases using the ME7834NR Protocol Conformance Test Platform in conjunction with a Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform and Snapdragon X50 5G NR modem family from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Verification of Protocol Conformance Tests by RAN5 is an important milestone, as it is a pre-requisite to validation of tests by certification bodies - Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PCS Type Certification Board (PTCRB). This achievement helps the mobile industry expedite device approvals in preparation for the roll out of the 5G ecosystem starting from 2019. With the ME7834NR, engineers will have greater confidence in device performance by ensuring 5G NR product designs comply with 3GPP standards.

Mr. Tsutomu Tokuke, General Manager of Anritsu First Mobile Measurement division, said, "Anritsu is proud to be able to achieve this important industry milestone in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. The ME7834NR Protocol Conformance Test (PCT) system will continue to build on the success of previous ME7834 platforms to provide the industry with a leading-edge test solution. Mobile device manufacturers now have a time- and cost-effective solution which reduces the dependency on interoperability testing with 5G infrastructure."

The ME7834NR is a test platform for 3GPP-based Protocol Conformance Test (PCT) and Carrier Acceptance Testing (CAT) of mobile devices incorporating Multiple Radio Access Technologies (RAT). It supports 5G NR in both Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) mode, in addition to LTE, LTE-Advanced (LTE-A), LTE-A Pro, and W-CDMA. When combined with Anritsu's new OTA chamber MA8171A and RF converters, the ME7834NR covers the sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G frequency bands.

Mr. Jon Detra, Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., commented, "We are pleased to continue working with Anritsu to help enable delivery of reliably tested 5G devices by addressing the 5G ecosystem's conformance requirements."

About Anritsu Corporation

Anritsu Corporation is a global provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions for 120 years. Anritsu's "2020 VISION" philosophy engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for 5G, M2M, IoT, as well as other emerging and legacy wireline and wireless communication markets. With offices throughout the world, Anritsu has approximately 4,000 employees in over 90 countries.

