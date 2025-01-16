ANSBERRY NAMED VP OF MANUFACTURING AND GENERAL MANAGER AT LINEAR INTEGRATED SYSTEMS

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems, Inc., is excited to announce the promotion of Michael Ansberry to Vice President of Manufacturing and General Manager. Ansberry will oversee all aspects of the company's semiconductor fabrication operations, driving strategy, innovation, and efficiency across the organization.

Mike Ansberry, VP Of Manufacturing and General Manager, Linear Systems

In this expanded role, Ansberry will lead the development of strategies to select, allocate resources, and prioritize fabrication partners and vendors. He will conduct periodic SWOT analyses to ensure alignment with the company's goals and reallocate projects based on agreed-upon metrics. Additionally, he will prioritize New Product Introduction (NPI) efforts, assigning resources to support project success, while spearheading continuous improvement initiatives to meet Linear Systems' financial objectives.

Ansberry joined Linear Systems in 2018 as Vice President of Manufacturing, bringing extensive experience in semiconductor operations. His new responsibilities as General Manager reflect his outstanding contributions and leadership. Before joining Linear Systems, Ansberry served as Director of Operations at Lumileds, a global leader in LED technology for automotive, general, and specialty lighting applications. His career also includes process engineering roles at Sipex, Micro Power Systems, and other Silicon Valley semiconductor companies, showcasing a deep understanding of both operations and engineering.

"This new role is an exciting opportunity to help Linear Systems reach new heights," said Ansberry. "I'm looking forward to strengthening our relationships with fabrication partners, streamlining operations, and continuing to deliver the world-class semiconductors our customers rely on."

Linear Systems CEO Cindy L. Johnson expressed confidence in Ansberry's expanded role. "Mike has proven himself to be an invaluable leader in our organization. His extensive experience and dedication to excellence have been pivotal to our success. In his new role, I'm confident Mike will continue to drive innovation and operational efficiency."

Founded in 1987 by John M. Hall, Cindy L. Johnson, and John H. Hall, Linear Integrated Systems, Inc. is a privately held designer and manufacturer of small-signal discrete semiconductors based in Fremont, CA. John H. Hall, a co-founder of Intersil and the founder of Micro Power Systems, brought significant expertise and innovation to the company.

Linear Systems offers a diverse product line, including Dual JFET Amplifiers, Single JFET Amplifiers, JFET Switches, DMOS High Speed Switches, Low Leakage Diodes, Current Regulating Diodes, Bipolar Transistors, MOSFETs, Voltage Controlled Resistors and BIFET Amplifiers. Visit www.linearsystems.com to download our 2024 Data Book, Cross Reference Guide, datasheets, SPICE models, application notes, and more.

