ANSI Announces Recipients of the 2019 Leadership and Service Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) announced today the recipients of its 2019 Leadership and Service Awards. Recipients have been recognized for their significant contributions to national and international standardization activities, as well as an ongoing commitment to their industry, their nation, and the enhancement of the global voluntary consensus standards system. ANSI will honor the following distinguished award recipients during a ceremony on November 6, held in conjunction with World Standards Week 2019 in Washington, DC.

Astin-Polk International Standards Medal

Renee Hancher, director, regulatory policies, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, will receive the Astin-Polk International Standards Medal, which honors distinguished service in promoting trade and understanding among nations through the advancement, development, or administration of international standardization, measurements, or certification.

Edward Lohse Information Technology Medal

Philip Wennblom, senior director of standards policy, Intel Corporation, will receive the Edward Lohse Information Technology Medal, which recognizes outstanding efforts to foster cooperation among bodies involved in global IT standardization.

Elihu Thomson Electrotechnology Medal

Mark Earley, NFPA staff liaison to the National Electrical Code and chief electrical engineer, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), will receive the Elihu Thomson Electrotechnology Medal, which honors an individual who has contributed in an exceptional, dedicated way to the field of electrotechnology standardization, conformity assessment, and related activities at the national and international levels.

Finegan Standards Medal

Bill Lawrence, operations vice president, principal engineer, FM Approvals LLC, will receive the Finegan Standards Medal, which honors an individual who has shown extraordinary leadership in the actual development and application of voluntary standards.

George S. Wham Leadership Medal

Captain Scott Colburn, director, standards and conformity assessment program, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, (FDA), will receive the George S. Wham Leadership Medal, which honors an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the voluntary standardization community and provided long-term direction and visionary qualities in support of the ANSI Federation.

Gerald H. Ritterbusch Conformity Assessment Medal

Paul Moliski, vice president of accreditation and Latin America electrical, Intertek, will receive the Gerald H. Ritterbusch Conformity Assessment Medal, which honors distinguished service in promoting the understanding and application of conformity assessment methods as a means of providing confidence in standards compliance for the marketplace.

Howard Coonley Medal

Christian Dubay, vice president, codes and standards, and chief engineer, NFPA, will receive the Howard Coonley Medal, which recognizes an executive who has benefitted the national economy through voluntary standardization and conformity assessment and has given outstanding support to standardization as a management tool.

President's Award for Journalism

The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) Publications Staff will receive the President's Award for Journalism, which honors a journalist(s) whose work helps to illuminate the role that standardization and conformity assessment activities play in the global marketplace.

Maureen Breitenberg Conformity Assessment Research Medal

Lisa Carnahan and Amy Phelps, computer scientists, standards coordination office, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), will receive the newly created Maureen Breitenberg Conformity Assessment Research Medal for distinguished research in the field of conformity assessment. The award is named for the late Maureen Breitenberg, a valued leader and contributor to ANSI and the greater standards and conformity assessment community.

Meritorious Service Awards

The following individuals will receive the Meritorious Service Award in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the U.S. voluntary standardization system. Each has demonstrated outstanding service in enabling ANSI to attain the objectives for which it was founded. The awardees are:

Hae Choe , director of standards, AAMI

, director of standards, AAMI Jonathan Colby , director of technology performance, Verdant Power

, director of technology performance, Verdant Power Jessica Evans , director, standards development, NSF International

, director, standards development, NSF International Eric Grulke , professor, department of chemical and materials engineering, University of Kentucky ; director, Electron Microscope Center, College of Engineering

, professor, department of chemical and materials engineering, ; director, Electron Microscope Center, College of Engineering Robert Kretschmann , senior principal engineer, Rockwell Automation

, senior principal engineer, Rockwell Automation Florence Otieno , director, international standards programs, Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA)

, director, international standards programs, Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) Peter Pondillo , senior standards manager, global technical and industry standards, Corning Incorporated

, senior standards manager, global technical and industry standards, Corning Incorporated Evans Massey , manager, standards and certification, Baldor Electric/ABB

, manager, standards and certification, Baldor Electric/ABB Angela Hight Walker , project leader, NIST

, project leader, NIST A joint team representing the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Health Canada, and Procuraduría Federal del Consumidor (PROFECO) for collaborative efforts to align new product testing procedures among three national jurisdictions:

for collaborative efforts to align new product testing procedures among three national jurisdictions: CPSC: Tilven Bernal , Randy Butturini , Robert Garrett , and Einstein Miller

, , , and

Health Canada : Eric Bergevin , Stephen Drew , Tyler Goodier , Richard Hart , Franco LaRiccia , and Martina Vorel

, , , , , and

PROFECO: Agustín Adame, Carlos Cárdenas, and Adriana Ruiz

Next Generation Awards

Several individuals will receive the Next Generation Award, given to professionals who have been engaged in standardization or conformity assessment activities for less than eight years and who have, during this time, demonstrated vision, leadership, dedication, and significant contributions to their chosen field of activity. The three awardees are:

Peter Bittner , senior standardization engineer, Constellium Rolled Products

, senior standardization engineer, Constellium Rolled Products Carrie Schmaus , marine energy analyst and interagency coordinator; Knauss Fellow/ORISE Fellow, U.S. Department of Energy

, marine energy analyst and interagency coordinator; Knauss Fellow/ORISE Fellow, U.S. Department of Energy Paul Witherell , mechanical engineer, Engineering Laboratory, NIST

Workforce Development and Innovation Award

The National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) will receive the newly created ANSI Workforce Development and Innovation Award, which recognizes accredited credentialing bodies that significantly impact workforce development in the United States.

ANSI congratulates all of the winners, who will be honored at the 2019 ANSI Leadership and Service Awards, a banquet and ceremony on Wednesday evening, November 6, at The Fairmont Washington in Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.ansi.org/awards and www.ansi.org/wsweek .

