ANSI Launches U.S. Standards Strategy 2025: A Blueprint for American Competitiveness in the 21st Century

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) today announced the launch of the U.S. Standards Strategy 2025 (USSS)—the nation's blueprint for standards leadership as emerging technologies reshape global competition.

The USSS 2025 reaffirms America’s commitment to private-sector-led, market-relevant standards.

First developed in 2000 and updated every five years, the USSS guides how the U.S. develops standards and participates in international standardization. The 2025 edition responds to unprecedented technological change and intensifying geopolitical competition, where standards shape emerging industries. It establishes a shared vision for U.S. standards leadership to power our economic future, national security, and quality of life.

Shaped by extensive input from across the U.S. standardization community, the USSS 2025 reaffirms America's commitment to private-sector-led, market-relevant standards. It mobilizes the U.S. standards system to enable businesses to lead in emerging technologies, address geopolitical pressures, and access international markets.

The strategy centers on four objectives:

Strengthen U.S. commitment to international standards by leading strategic collaboration and defending against geopolitical manipulation.

Demonstrate the broad value of standards by expanding education about how standards drive innovation, safety, and market access.

Make standards development more efficient by embracing innovation and training the next generation.

Address opportunities and challenges head-on through active participation in standards for emerging technologies and investment in the full standards ecosystem.

"The technologies defining this decade—artificial intelligence, biotechnology, quantum computing—all depend on standards," said Dr. Laurie E. Locascio, ANSI president and CEO. "This strategy positions American companies and innovators to shape standards for emerging markets, leveraging our standards system to drive economic competitiveness while safeguarding the transparency and consensus-building that have powered global innovation for more than a century."

View the full USSS 2025, along with an executive summary and other companion documents, at ansi.org/USSS.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org and access the latest news and content on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

SOURCE American National Standards Institute