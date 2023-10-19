ANSI Announces Retirement of Dedicated CEO after Almost Two Decades of Service

News provided by

American National Standards Institute

19 Oct, 2023, 10:01 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) announces the retirement of its esteemed CEO and President, Joe Bhatia, effective December 31, 2024.

Continue Reading

Under Bhatia's visionary leadership, ANSI has flourished and expanded its impact across the globe, positively influencing countless lives along the way. Bhatia has been instrumental in driving ANSI's mission forward, spearheading numerous successful initiatives and partnerships that have revolutionized the way we address standards and conformity assessment. His unwavering commitment, strategic guidance, and passion for ANSI's cause have paved the way for an exceptional legacy within our organization.

"It has been a true honor to serve ANSI and its stakeholders," Bhatia said, noting that he plans to leave ANSI "well positioned to enjoy the huge opportunities that lie ahead for the standards and conformity assessment community." ANSI's revenues grew from $20 million to over $90 million under Bhatia's leadership, during which time he oversaw the acquisition by ANSI of the American National Accreditation Board, now the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), and the formation of Workcred, now two key affiliates of ANSI.

"It is with mixed emotions that we bid farewell to Joe as he prepares to retire from his position as CEO. Joe's invaluable contributions have had a transformative impact on ANSI's growth, enabling us to reach new heights while staying true to our core values," said Phil Piqueira, ANSI's Board Chair. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude for his leadership, vision, and tireless efforts that have guided our organization towards the success it enjoys today."

The ANSI Board will initiate a robust and comprehensive search to find a suitable successor to carry forward Bhatia's legacy. Piqueira noted that Chris Dubay, a Board and Executive Committee member, has been appointed to lead the selection committee for the search firm as well as the search committee for the next president. "We are confident that this search will identify a new leader who will build on ANSI's exceptionalism as we continue to serve our members, execute our mission, and grow the organization in the years to come," continued Piqueira. During this transition phase, Bhatia will continue his duties, ensuring a seamless continuation of ANSI's vital work while the selection process is underway.

The Board expresses its deepest gratitude for Joe Bhatia's remarkable service to ANSI and the noble cause we champion. We invite the community and our valued stakeholders to join us in celebrating his remarkable achievements, as well as their enduring impact on the lives touched by ANSI's mission.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

SOURCE American National Standards Institute

Also from this source

Safeguarding Cleaner and Healthier Outcomes, ANAB Accredits Newly Launched CloroxPro HealthyClean ® Certificate Program - Trained Manager Course

Safeguarding Cleaner and Healthier Outcomes, ANAB Accredits Newly Launched CloroxPro HealthyClean ® Certificate Program - Trained Manager Course

To help guide commercial cleaning managers with essential strategies and best practices needed to run efficient and sustainable health operations,...
ANSI and ULSE Publish Principles for Measuring the Impact of Voluntary Consensus Standards on Human Health and Safety

ANSI and ULSE Publish Principles for Measuring the Impact of Voluntary Consensus Standards on Human Health and Safety

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and UL Standards & Engagement announced today the publication of a white paper Principles for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.