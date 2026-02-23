ANSI Appoints Ed Anderson as Chief Digital Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ed Anderson as chief digital officer, effective February 23. Working across the entire ANSI enterprise, Anderson will ensure that digital governance, enterprise architecture, infrastructure, and technology capabilities are fully aligned with the organization's mission and long-term growth strategy—balancing high-level planning with direct oversight of enterprise systems, digital innovation, cybersecurity, and IT operations.

Anderson brings with him deep experience leading multi-national organizations in information management, information technology, strategic planning, business process reengineering, and change management. Most recently, Anderson was chief administrative officer and chief financial officer for Habitat for Humanity International, where he led the revitalization of the organization's IT and financial planning and analysis systems across a 70-country network, managing $2.4 billion in operations. Prior, he was the chief information officer and director of the International Monetary Fund, where he oversaw the modernization and digitalization of the human resources, economic data, knowledge management, capacity development, and collaboration functions.

Anderson has also served in a leadership role at World Vision International, where he led a staff of approximately 1,000 employees in creating global technology solutions, and as a Presidential Appointee with the U.S. Peace Corps, where he led transformation initiatives across 74 countries.

"On behalf of ANSI's staff and board of directors, we are delighted to welcome Ed to ANSI. His extensive expertise in digital transformation and technology leadership will be invaluable as we advance our mission and expand our impact," said Dr. Laurie E. Locascio, ANSI president and CEO. "Ed joins us at a pivotal time when digital innovation is reshaping how standards are developed and delivered—and ANSI must continue to lead the way in modernizing the U.S. standards ecosystem to drive economic competitiveness and technological advancement."

"I'm thrilled to join ANSI and contribute to an organization that plays such a vital role in supporting American innovation and global competitiveness," said Anderson. "Having led digital transformations at international organizations like the IMF and Habitat for Humanity, I understand the power of technology to enhance mission impact. I look forward to working with the talented ANSI team to modernize our digital infrastructure and create innovative solutions that better serve our members, stakeholders, and the broader standards community."

Anderson joins the Institute as Mike Petosa prepares to retire after more than two decades of exemplary service at the helm of ANSI's technology department. Petosa will remain through March 31 in a strategic advisory role to ensure a smooth transition. Petosa's steady leadership over 21 years of service guided ANSI through periods of significant organizational growth and change.

