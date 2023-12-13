ANSI Board of Directors Names Volunteer Leaders for 2024

News provided by

American National Standards Institute

13 Dec, 2023, 14:36 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Board of Directors has announced its new members and officers for the term beginning January 1, 2024.

Mary McKiel, standards consultant, American Academy of Forensic Sciences, was appointed to a first one-year term as Chair of the ANSI Board. Phil Piqueira, vice president of global standards, UL Standards & Engagement (ULSE), will serve as Immediate Past Chair.

Supporting the Chair will be the following Vice Chairs: Christian Dubay, National Fire Protection Association (NFPA); Tim Klein, U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT); Ed Mikoski, Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA); and David Miller, American Petroleum Institute (API).

The following individuals have been elected to the Board as Directors-at-Large for terms beginning January 2024 and concluding at year-end 2026:

  • Sonya Bird, ULSE
  • Susan Carioti, ASIS International
  • Dale Cyr, Inteleos
  • Gaby Davis, IAPMO
  • Thomas Gardner, HP Federal
  • Elisabeth George, Elisabeth George Consulting LLC
  • Stephen Kwan, San José State University
  • Jennifer McNelly, American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP)
  • Peter Pondillo, Corning Incorporated
  • Paris Stavrianidis, FM Global
  • David Stehlin, Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA)

In addition, the Board of Directors Nominating Committee has filled four vacant Director-at-Large positions with:

  • Gordon Gillerman, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)
  • Dominique Taudin, Carrier Corporation
  • Danielle Taylor, Abbott Laboratories
  • Phil Wennblom, Intel Corporation

The following individuals will serve as ANSI Member Forum chairs: Alan Manche, Schneider Electric (Company Member Forum), Linda Golodner, Consumer Representative (Consumer Interest Forum), Elise Owen, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (Government Member Forum), and Sharon Stanford, American Dental Association (Organizational Member Forum).

The following individuals will serve as chairs of the Institute's Policy Advisory Groups: Henry Wixon, NIST (Intellectual Property Rights Policy Advisory Group); Jeff Grove, ASTM International (National Policy Advisory Group); and Ajit Jillavenkatesa, Apple (International Policy Advisory Group).

Amanda Benedict, Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI), will chair the ANSI ISO Council.

Jessica Evans, NSF International, will chair ANSI's Board of Standards Review.

Veronica A. Lancaster, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), will serve as USNC president and chair of the USNC Council.

Paula Watkins, American Petroleum Institute (API), will chair ANSI's Executive Standards Council.

Individuals leaving the Board are:

  • Monica Barone, Qualcomm Inc.
  • Mitzi Baum, STOP Foodborne Illness
  • Neil Bogatz, IAPMO
  • GP Russ Chaney, IAPMO
  • Scott McGrath, OASIS
  • Paul Moliski, Intertek Testing Services, NA Inc.
  • Rusty Rentsch, Aerospace Industries Association

The members and staff of the ANSI Federation express their gratitude and thanks to all of these individuals for their many contributions and efforts in support of the Institute and the U.S. voluntary consensus standardization and conformity assessment community. 

About ANSI
The American National Standards Institute, Inc. (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

SOURCE American National Standards Institute

