ANSI Board of Directors Names Volunteer Leaders for 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Board of Directors has announced its new members and officers for the term beginning January 1, 2025.

Christian Dubay, National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), was appointed to a first one-year term as Chair of the ANSI Board. David Miller, American Petroleum Institute (API), will serve as Immediate Past Chair.

Supporting the Chair will be the following Vice Chairs: Jamie Ferguson, Kaiser Permanente; Ed Mikoski, Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA); David Miller, American Petroleum Institute (API); and Cynthia Woodley, Professional Testing.

The following individuals have been elected to the Board as Directors-at-Large for terms beginning January 2025 and concluding at year-end 2027:

Jonathan Booe , North American Energy Standards Board (NAESB)

, North American Energy Standards Board (NAESB) Kristina Breen , Visa

, Visa Claire Fallon , International Society of Automation (ISA)

, International Society of Automation (ISA) Brandy Forehand , The Boeing Company

, The Boeing Company Michael Heaphy , U.S. Department of Defense (DOD)

, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Patrick Hughes , National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

, National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) Timothy Klein , U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)

, U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Elise Owen , U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Jason Oxman , Information Technology Industry Council (ITI)

, Information Technology Industry Council (ITI) Dawn Shackleford , U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC)

, U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) Danielle Taylor , Abbott

In addition, the Board of Directors Nominating Committee has elected Kelly Mariotti, Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM), to fill a vacant Director-at-Large position.

The following individuals will serve as ANSI Member Forum chairs: Tim Koczanski, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) (Government Member Forum); Mary Ellen Fise, Consumer Interest (Consumer Interest Forum); Alan Manche, Schneider Electric (Company Member Forum); and Sharon Stanford, American Dental Association (ADA) (Organizational Member Forum).

The following individuals will serve as chairs of the Institute's Policy Advisory Groups: Pete Tolsdorf, U.S. Green Building Council & Green Business Certification (Intellectual Property Rights Policy Advisory Group); Jeff Grove, ASTM International (National Policy Advisory Group); and Ajit Jillavenkatesa, Apple (International Policy Advisory Group).

Amanda Benedict, Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI), will chair the ANSI ISO Council.

Jessica Evans, NSF International, will chair ANSI's Board of Standards Review.

Veronica A. Lancaster, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), will serve as USNC president and chair of the USNC Council.

Kerri Haresign, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), will chair ANSI's Executive Standards Council.

Sue Carioti, ASIS International, will chair the ANSI Appeals Board.

Individuals leaving the Board are:

Linda Golodner , Consumer representative

, Consumer representative Naveed Hussain , The Boeing Company

, The Boeing Company Amy Marasco , Microsoft

, Microsoft Joe McGuire , Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM)

, Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) Phil Piqueira , Global Standards Solutions, LLC

, Global Standards Solutions, LLC Dan Roley , Caterpillar, Inc.

, Caterpillar, Inc. Paula Watkins , American Petroleum Institute (API)

The members and staff of the ANSI Federation express their gratitude and thanks to all of these individuals for their many contributions and efforts in support of the Institute and the U.S. voluntary consensus standardization and conformity assessment community.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute, Inc. (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

