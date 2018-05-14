ANSI Celebrates 100 Years Leading the Collaborative U.S. Standardization System

ANSI president and CEO S. Joe Bhatia unveiled the artwork along with a historical video to over 350 guests at the 100th anniversary event. The art and media demonstrate how ANSI and its membership have supported the safety of industry, civilians, and government through the decades, from supporting the creation of standards used in wartime to helping advance capabilities of innovative technologies in the 21st century.

The gala reception was attended by ANSI members and partners with ties to the standardization industry. Attendees got a look back at ANSI's history with the unveiling of the artwork, a tribute to the collaborative efforts of ANSI and its partners in the voluntary standards community to advance U.S. progress and competitiveness across a multitude of industries over 10 decades.

An online album of images from ANSI's 100th anniversary gala is available here.

"Our celebration today and the unveiling of this unique and complex structure of our artwork are a tribute to the immeasurable talents of our standardization community," said Mr. Bhatia. "We are thrilled to pay homage to the Institute's leaders and volunteers, past and present, who have helped support our legacy, and most of all, global safety and U.S. innovation."

The three-dimensional wall collage, which includes photos, publications, and artifacts, will be permanently installed in ANSI's Washington, DC, headquarters. ANSI's New York office will feature an interactive version.

In honor of its milestone year, ANSI has published an anniversary webpage, www.ansi.org/100, displaying historical content, congratulatory letters from Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, event information, and a growing set of educational tools and videos. An interactive Web version of the ANSI centennial artwork will be published via the anniversary page in the coming weeks.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

