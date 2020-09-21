ANSI Launches New and Improved Standards Connect Features

A Standards Connect Document Viewer to present a more consistent, feature-rich environment to view standards within subscriptions

A Standards Connect User Guide for more detailed guidance on all the features and functions available

A Standards Connect Customer Administrator Guide to assist in using the tools and reporting capabilities granted to account roles

to assist in using the tools and reporting capabilities granted to account roles IEC Commented Redline Version: IEC is now offering new editions of its most popular standards with comments by technical experts. Known as IEC Commented Versions (CMV), these publications provide commentary on the major changes between the new edition of the standard and the previous one. Example: search IEC 60335-1 Ed. 6.0 en:2020 CMV and see the Description on the Record Details page for additional information.

ANSI has also added improved functions to Standards Connect, with an updated footer that includes more links to easily navigate to additional resources. An updated resources page provides helpful guidance on drafts, upcoming standards projects, and standards incorporated by reference. Other improvements in Standards Connect include:

A revised Contacts Page to introduce subscribers to the newest members of ANSI's Standards Connect sales team

New sections and product guides to help customers better utilize Standards Connect, including a Quick Start Guide to help users get started quickly and efficiently

An updated FAQs page with added questions and answers to help visitors find the information they need about products, general standards overview, ANSI overview, standards development, and ANSI membership

Please contact ANSI for more information via [email protected] or to request a quote.

More about Standards Connect

Standards Connect is a subscription service tailored to an organization's business and budget; custom pricing is based on the specific standard(s) or collection(s) of standards, the number of locations accessing the standards, and the number of employees that need access. ANSI members receive discounts on eligible standards.

SOURCE American National Standards Institute

