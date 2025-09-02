ANSI Launches New Compliance Management Platform

ANSI Compliance Solutions Streamlines Standards and Regulations Compliance Management

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) today announced the launch of ANSI Compliance Solutions, an innovative service developed in partnership with Citation Compliance. The cloud-based platform enables organizations to track, manage, and monitor conformity with industry standards and regulatory requirements while helping to reduce administrative overhead and compliance-related risks.

ANSI Compliance Solutions provides a centralized hub with task management, risk assessments, dashboards, and audit capabilities that help organizations stay current with their compliance obligations.

"ANSI Compliance Solutions empowers businesses by providing the tools they need to manage standards adherence effectively and maintain visibility into their compliance status as regulations evolve," said George Gulla, ANSI senior vice president, publications sales and membership. "Unlike other compliance management solutions that focus solely on federal requirements, ANSI Compliance Solutions integrates essential industry standards with federal regulations including the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), United States Code (USC), and Federal Register (FR), while offering ongoing monitoring across federal, state, and international jurisdictions—with optional coverage extending to regulations from 77 countries worldwide."

"We are thrilled to partner with ANSI to bring this innovative solution to market," stated Dean Brewer, president and CEO at Citation Compliance. "Together, we are making compliance management more systematic and transparent for organizations across industries."

For more information about ANSI Compliance Solutions, visit compliancesolutions.ansi.org.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

About Citation Compliance

Citation Compliance simplifies complex regulatory and engineering challenges with innovative technology. Backed by strategic partnerships, the company integrates regulatory data into best-in-class platforms, leveraging automation, intelligent compliance frameworks, and digital workflows to help organizations stay ahead of evolving requirements. With a proven track record of forward-thinking partnerships and groundbreaking solutions, Citation Compliance is redefining how industries approach compliance, making regulatory management more seamless, efficient, and future-ready. For more information, visit www.citationcompliance.com.

SOURCE American National Standards Institute