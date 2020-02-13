ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) Accredits BSI Group ANZ Pty Ltd. to Certify Foreign Food Supplies under U.S. FDA FSMA Program

The FSMA empowers the FDA to take proactive steps to prevent the sale, distribution, and consumption of tainted food products by recognizing accreditation bodies such as ANAB to assess the competence of food safety product certification bodies according to ISO/IEC 17065 and FDA regulations. The goal is to create a food safety system that supports the prevention of contamination—rather than reacting to contagions that have already occurred.

BSI Group ANZ Pty Ltd. is accredited to conduct food safety certification for the following programs:

21 CFR Chapter 1, Subchapter A Part 1, Subpart M - Third-Party Accreditation (TPA) Final Rule; and Foreign Supplier Verification Programs for Importers of Food for Humans and Animals.

"We're pleased to announce BSI Group ANZ Pty Ltd.'s accreditation under the FDA's accredited third-party certification program," said Lane Hallenbeck, executive director of ANAB. "Accreditation is a critical component of the conformity assessment activities that help ensure food safety practices meet essential requirements across borders and throughout the supply chain."

Through its product certification accreditation program, ANAB currently accredits 35 certification bodies that operate under a number of certification schemes dedicated to assure food safety, in accordance with ISO/IEC 17065.

For more information, contact Reinaldo Figueiredo, senior program director, product/process/services Accreditation Programs (rfigueiredo@anab.org), or visit the ANAB website.

About ANAB

The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) is the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and International Accreditation Forum (IAF). The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers.

ANAB is a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the U.S. voluntary standards and conformity assessment system and strengthening its impact, both domestically and internationally.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

SOURCE American National Standards Institute

