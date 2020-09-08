ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to Host 2020 Credentialing Conference

Individuals and organizations interested in operating high-quality certification programs are encouraged to attend. The ANAB 2020 Credentialing Conference will be especially valuable for:

Personnel from corporations, organizations, government agencies, and others operating credentialing programs who want to learn more about how accreditation can add value to their programs

Organizations considering developing a credentialing program to industry-recognized standards

Organizations going through the ANAB accreditation process for the ISO/IEC 17024, ASTM E2659, and/or ANAB-CFP programs

Organizations currently accredited under the ISO/IEC 17024, ASTM E2659, and/or ANAB-CFP programs

Overview of the Conference

In addition to hosting the 10th annual Credentialing Client Day meeting on September 22, 2020, exclusively for credentialing bodies accredited by ANAB, the ANAB 2020 Credentialing Conference will feature three technical workshops open to the public.

Technical Workshop on Psychometrics, Wednesday, September 23: This workshop is designed to be an informative overview of pertinent topics related to ISO/IEC 17024 assessments. The standard is a globally accepted benchmark for bodies managing the certification of persons, and is being increasingly recognized by the U.S. federal government, the certification industry, and organized labor. Topics relating to ASTM E2659 will also be covered. This interactive and informative workshop will be facilitated by Dr. Vijay Krishna, ANAB senior director of credentialing accreditation programs, and two ANAB-qualified psychometric assessors.

Technical Workshop on Management Systems, Thursday, September 24: This workshop will take an insightful look at the management systems topics of both ISO/IEC 17024 and ASTM E2659. This educational workshop will be facilitated by Dr. Vijay Krishna, ANAB senior director of credentialing accreditation programs, and two ANAB-qualified assessors.

Technical Workshop on Topics in Management Systems, Friday, September 25: This workshop will take a deep dive into topics related to ASTM E2659 for certificate programs, from management systems to assessment. This informative workshop will be facilitated by Dr. Turan Ayvaz, ANAB directorof certificate accreditation programs, and two ANAB-qualified assessors.

View the full agenda.

Each one-day workshop costs $200 USD, or all three can be attended for $500 USD (view registration information). Questions about the ANAB 2020 Credentialing Conference can be directed to Evelyn Nash, manager of accreditation, ANAB credentialing accreditation programs ([email protected]b.org).

About ANAB

The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) is the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and International Accreditation Forum (IAF). The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers.

ANAB is a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the U.S. voluntary standards and conformity assessment systems and strengthening their impact, both domestically and internationally, including by administering procedures and criteria for accreditation of conformity assessment programs and encouraging organizations to prepare and submit such programs for accreditation.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute, Inc. (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

SOURCE American National Standards Institute

Related Links

http://www.ansi.org/

