ANSI Opens Nominations for 2019 Leadership and Service Awards and Announces Two New Awards

NEW YORK, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is pleased to announce a call for nominations for its 2019 Leadership and Service Awards, which include two new awards created to honor achievement in the conformity assessment and workforce development areas. ANSI will present the awards at a banquet and ceremony on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at The Fairmont Washington, Washington, DC, during World Standards Week 2019.

Nominations for all 12 categories of awards are due by Friday, June 28, 2019 (5 p.m. Eastern).

ANSI's Leadership and Service Awards honor individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to voluntary consensus standards development, conformity assessment activities, and workforce development, and whose contributions have consistently demonstrated a commitment to their industry, the nation, and the enhancement of the global standardization system.

Established this year, the Maureen Breitenberg Conformity Assessment Research Medal is named for the late senior economist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) whose publications on conformity assessment, certification, and standardization are widely recognized as primers in the fields. The medal will honor distinguished research that illuminates the importance of conformance in providing confidence in standards compliance, improving the health and safety of Americans, and strengthening U.S. competitiveness.

Also new in 2019, the ANSI Workforce Development and Innovation Award will recognize an accredited credentialing body making a significant impact on workforce development in the United States. The recipient organization may be recognized for providing a credentialing solution to prepare workers for jobs; fostering collaboration with government, industry, and employers to develop a skilled workforce; developing innovative practices to improve the quality of a credentialing program; and/or creating workforce solutions that build value and help address the skills mismatch.

The following is the full list of ANSI Leadership and Service Awards now open for nominations, with criteria and submission information available at each link:

ANSI Workforce Development and Innovation Award

Astin-Polk International Standards Medal

Coonley Medal

Finegan Standards Medal

Lohse Information Technology Medal

Maureen Breitenberg Conformity Assessment Research Medal *

Meritorious Service Award

Next Generation Award

President's Award for Journalism

Ritterbusch Conformity Assessment Medal

Thomson Electrotechnology Medal

Wham Leadership Medal

Eligibility and Selection

Representatives of industry, government, academia, consumer organizations, and the U.S. voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment community, with the exception of current officers of the Institute's Board of Directors, are considered eligible for an award. Recipients will be chosen from the list of nominees by an awards committee comprised of the officers of the ANSI Board of Directors.

Along with the nomination form, letters of support from members of the standardization community attesting to the nominee's outstanding achievements and appropriateness for receipt of the award are strongly encouraged. The nomination forms are available here. Winners will be announced by September 2019.

"ANSI's annual awards program is a tribute to the dedicated professionals who make up the diverse U.S. standardization community, and we are pleased to expand that recognition to workforce development and conformity assessment activities with the new awards," said S. Joe Bhatia, ANSI president and CEO. "We look forward to honoring outstanding contributions that help to strengthen the economy and the workforce, protect the environment, and improve the well-being of people around the world."

For more information, visit ansi.org/awards.

