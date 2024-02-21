Ansira Appoints Chip Crane As EVP, Business Development

Crane joins the executive leadership team bringing a proven background in business development

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms, today announced that Chip Crane has joined the executive leadership team in the role of EVP, Business Development. Crane reports to Ansira's CEO Paul Tibbitt and is responsible for new business growth for the organization.

"Chip consistently delivers record-setting results providing solutions that are beneficial to all parties, which I have experienced first-hand in working with him in previous roles," said Tibbitt. "Chip makes it a point to understand the business completely, and I am eager to see him use his leadership and sales skills to make a positive impact here at Ansira."

Crane is an accomplished SaaS and services sales contributor and leader with both small and large enterprises. During his tenure at Performics, a Publicis Groupe agency, he revitalized their new business team strategy, which resulted in tripling the team's closing rate within six months through innovative prospecting methods, crafting compelling company narratives, and implementing data-driven strategies. His leadership also helped the team secure the highest net-new revenue in agency history in 2022. Prior to Performics, Crane was at Qualtrics where his key accomplishments included surpassing quote expectations by 130% while generating a four-fold pipeline-to-quota ratio at midway point. Crane has a bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University and is based in Nashville.

"I thrive on new challenges and joining Ansira in this role allows me the opportunity to build a high performing sales organization focused on client outcomes spanning enterprise and hyper-local solutions," remarked Crane. "Ansira is a multidimensional company with a great group of talent and an extraordinary roster of clients, and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and join the team."

Ansira is backed by Truelink Capital, a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles.

ABOUT ANSIRA

Ansira, a leading independent, global marketing technology and services company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms, guides companies operating in distributed ecosystems to connect with their customers, fostering unwavering brand loyalty by seamlessly integrating digital and physical experiences from the enterprise to hyper-local level. Ansira's innovative blend of human expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions solves the challenges faced by global marketers today and drives demand for their businesses. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn .

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the technology-enabled services and industrials sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value creation through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of operational improvements, strategic initiatives, and transformative add-on acquisitions.

