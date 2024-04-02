Ansira Appoints Desiree Toto As Chief Product And Technology Officer

Toto joins the executive leadership team bringing a deep background in marketing, client management, and product development

ST. LOUIS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology, today announced that Desiree Toto has joined the executive leadership team in the role of Chief Product and Technology Officer. She reports to Ansira's CEO Paul Tibbitt and is responsible for product, engineering, and enterprise information technology for the organization.

"Desiree's impressive track record speaks volumes about her leadership and expertise," said Tibbitt. "Her ability to foster a culture of innovation, lead successful transformations, and deliver operational efficiencies is unparalleled. I know her contributions will help drive a strong product-based culture at Ansira and fortify our platform for ecosystem marketing."

Toto most recently served as Senior Vice President of Product & Operations at CJ, where she led a global team of product and support operation managers focused on delivering and implementing innovative products and solutions. She was also responsible for technical operations, which included streamlining and transforming systems to improve efficiency and boost productivity. During her tenure at CJ, she was instrumental in leading the shift to a product-led culture, which formed the bedrock of the successful modernization of CJ's end-to-end platform. Prior to overseeing product and operations at CJ, she also served as a leader within their client development department. She has a bachelor's degree in both marketing and studio arts from Clark University.

"I am eager to contribute my unique perspectives and experience to innovate, evolve, and refine Ansira's proprietary technology," said Toto. "I'm thrilled to lead the talented product team to drive even greater success for both Ansira and our clients."

Ansira is backed by Truelink Capital, a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles.

Ansira, a leading independent, global marketing technology and services company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms, guides companies operating in distributed ecosystems to connect with their customers, fostering unwavering brand loyalty by seamlessly integrating digital and physical experiences from the enterprise to hyper-local level. Ansira's innovative blend of human expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions solves the challenges faced by global marketers today and drives demand for their businesses. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the technology-enabled services and industrials sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value creation through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of operational improvements, strategic initiatives, and transformative add-on acquisitions.

