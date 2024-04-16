Ansira Launches Exclusive Integration Connecting Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Bloomreach Engagement

Ansira is the only systems integrator to offer this capability

ST. LOUIS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary website, media, and channel platform technology, today announced its exclusive integration service that offers a seamless, near real-time transfer of customer, product, and anonymous user data between Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Bloomreach Engagement.

"Ansira is proud to bridge the gap between two powerhouse marketing technology providers and ultimately help our clients achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness in their cross-channel communications," said Ansira SVP, Marketing Courtney Jane Acuff. "This integration represents a significant advancement for Salesforce and Bloomreach customers, and we are excited about the impact it will make for our shared clients moving forward."

"This integration represents a significant advancement for Salesforce and Bloomreach customers." Post this

As a Bloomreach systems integrator and premier partner in their vendor ecosystem, Ansira's integration service processes bidirectional requests in near real time, ensuring that no email message goes unsent, and no engagement is lost in transmission. Additionally, queues and logs are implemented to maintain message integrity, and a configurable retention policy allows for historical resends. Ansira's cost-effective solution supports dedicated, shared, and consumption-based models and can be configured in minutes.

"We are thrilled to bring our partnership with Ansira to the next level," said Bloomreach Solutions Lead Sebastian Reetz. "Through this new integration, businesses can derive fast value from AI and personalization without doing a major tech stack overhaul. This is what partnership is all about: helping our clients do more with less."

For more information on this exclusive integration, visit Ansira's website.

Ansira is backed by Truelink Capital, a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles.

ABOUT ANSIRA

Ansira, a leading independent, global marketing technology and services company with proprietary website, media, and channel platform technology, guides companies operating in distributed ecosystems to connect with their customers, fostering unwavering brand loyalty by seamlessly integrating digital and physical experiences from the enterprise to hyper-local level. Ansira's innovative blend of human expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions solves the challenges faced by global marketers today and drives demand for their businesses. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the technology-enabled services and industrials sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value creation through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of operational improvements, strategic initiatives, and transformative add-on acquisitions.

Media Contact: Megan Duran

[email protected]

972.663.1380

SOURCE Ansira