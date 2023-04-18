AnswerConnect selected as Best Overall Answering Service of 2023 by Forbes

- B2B Customer Experience provider wins top accolade for 'reliability, consistency, and overall agent professionalism.'

PORTLAND, Ore., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The B2B customer experience provider AnswerConnect has been officially recognized as the best overall answering service for 2023 by Forbes. The recognition comes as the company – known for its 'No bots' stance to customer service – continues to enjoy significant growth across industries.

Forbes is one of the most recognized business publications in the world, with a monthly readership of over 150 million people across platforms. The Business magazine is published eight times a year and features articles on finance, industry, investing, and marketing topics.

In explaining their choice, the journalist Tomas Laurinavicius explains: "AnswerConnect also stood out due to its exceptionally high reviews on Trustpilot (4.8 out of 5) and G2 (4.7). Existing users say it's the best answering service regarding reliability, consistency, and overall agent professionalism. Unlike other answering service providers, AnswerConnect offers monthly plans based on an estimated number of minutes, which adds predictability to your budget."

AnswerConnect CEO Natalie Ruiz said of the recognition: "We're delighted Forbes has named us as the best overall answering service of 2023. The recognition is a testament to our agents' professionalism and our team's commitment to giving our clients the best possible service. Above all, it's a celebration of the power of using real people in customer service."

AnswerConnect continues to develop new technologies to help connect with callers. The company's dedication to offering people-powered support will ensure callers always receive a professional response from a real person, 24/7.

Notes to editors

AnswerConnect is a business communication and virtual customer support service, offering everything from basic call-handling and message-taking to more advanced functions like order processing and outbound dialing. AnswerConnect provides business' customers with 24/7 live support.

About the Company:

AnswerConnect was established in 2002 as the customer service department for C T I Long Distance. The company specializes in the remote provision of virtual support services to SMEs - with a network of distributed employees working from their respective homes across the globe.

AnswerConnect operates with a distinct focus on eco-friendly business practices. Through their partnership with Trees For The Future, AnswerConnect plants a tree for every customer and every employee, every month.

Today, AnswerConnect primarily provides virtual receptionist services for small and medium-sized businesses, with services including 24/7 live call answering, web chat support, lead qualification and appointment scheduling.

Website: https://www.answerconnect.com

Social media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AnswerConnect/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/answerconnect/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/answerconnectanywhere/

SOURCE AnswerConnect