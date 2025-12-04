ANTA Makes Its Debut at The Running Event, Unveils New Tech Lineup with Kenenisa Bekele

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1991, ANTA Sports Products Limited has built a robust multi-brand portfolio over the past three decades. Today, it stands among the world' top three sportswear companies. Staying true to its mission of "bring the transcendent sports spirit into everyone's life," ANTA is committed to delivering high-quality products and services to people around the world who embrace diverse athletic pursuits, while steadily advancing its global expansion.

From December 2–4, 2025, ANTA Running makes its inaugural appearance at The Running Event (TRE), a premier conference and trade show for the running and outdoor specialty retail industry in North America. The brand showcases its professional running lineup to a global audience of leading brands, manufacturers, retailers, and industry experts. It also presents special colorways deeply rooted in runner culture, highlighting its commitment to engaging with the core running community.

For its TRE debut, ANTA brought a comprehensive suite of elite racing products powered by ANTA Nitrogen Tech. At the core is the C-series racing family: the ANTA C202 7, ANTA C202 G9 2, and ANTA C10 PRO 2. All three carbon-plated racing models strike a balance between high rebound rate and lightweight performance for runners of all levels. Also featured is the "ANTA ZONE 2 90", recently worn by the first torchbearer of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Equipped with full-length ANTA Nitrogen 90 Tech, the shoe enables seamless transitions between daily training and race-day efforts, giving runners access to premium rebound performance.

In the daily run category, ANTA presented the technology behind its next-generation cushioning platform: PG7 midsole technology. The ANTA PG7 running shoes, available in a range of colors, incorporate this advanced cushioning platform to meet the everyday needs of the running community.

A specially curated "Color Story Zone" highlighted designs rooted in runners' real stories and cultural inspirations. Making its global debut at TRE , ANTA C-Series "Awaken" colorway symbolizes good fortune and forward momentum. On December 3, ANTA Brand CEO Samuel Tsui, ANTA Running Ambassador Kenenisa Bekele and other core leadership members visit the booth for a traditional "Eye-Dotting Ceremony" to "AWAKEN" the lion, a cultural ritual wishing runners strength, victory, and continual self-breakthrough when they race in ANTA's C-Series footwear.

This culturally rich ceremony drew strong interest from attendees. Many lined up to try on the special-edition model, showing keen interest in the unique symbolism of the "Awaken" colorway. The blessings conveyed through this special colorway will soon return to its spiritual home, Guangzhou, where ANTA will support the Guangzhou Marathon in December, channeling its energy to thousands of marathon participants.

ANTA's global expansion efforts have yielded notable results in recent years, including signing endorsement deals with NBA stars like Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, as well as Olympic champions across various sports. In professional running, long-distance legend Kenenisa Bekele broke the masters (40+) marathon world record wearing the ANTA C10 PRO. ANTA has also deepened its engagement with running communities worldwide. In 2025, it launched "ANTA PG7 Cushion Evolution Global Plan", uniting runners from Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Boston to foster a global running community. The upcoming Beverly Hills store in Los Angeles will further expand global consumer access to and awareness of ANTA.

Aspiring to bring ANTA to the world, starting with running, ANTA Running invites runners everywhere to experience its ANTA Nitrogen Tech and rediscover the joy of running. For product details, click: http://anta.com

