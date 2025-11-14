Kyrie Irving and ANTA Launch Full-Uniform Sponsorship for 14 Youth Basketball Programs Across NJ, TX and CA
News provided byANTA
Nov 14, 2025, 09:00 ET
Signature Gear Drop Marks Bold Push for Equity and Excellence in Grassroots Basketball
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyrie Irving and ANTA are building more than basketball teams. They are creating a movement. Fourteen youth programs across New Jersey, Texas and California have been selected to receive full uniform sponsorships, including footwear and gear from the KAI x ANTA collection.
These are not just uniforms. They represent connection, identity and a shared purpose among the next generation of hoopers. With every jersey and every pair of KAI 1s and KAI 2s, Kyrie is passing down a legacy and inviting young athletes into a growing tribe built on respect, passion and unity.
Each program received top-tier performance product featuring colorways such as Crown Jewel, Mentality, Retro 90's and Klay. Most of the sponsored schools include both boys and girls basketball programs. DNA Prep Academy in California, which currently supports boys teams, rounds out the group.
This initiative is rooted in places that reflect Kyrie's own journey. It begins in New Jersey, where he grew up. It continues in Texas, where he plays today. And it reaches into California, where ANTA is expanding its U.S. presence. These three regions form the foundation of a growing basketball family connected by purpose and culture.
From middle schoolers to college players, these athletes are now part of a new circle of trust. They are not just wearing the same gear. They are sharing the same mission. They are learning that being part of a team means more than wins and losses. It means community, commitment and character.
They are not just suiting up to play. They are stepping into a legacy. Welcome to the Tribe!
Sponsored Programs
New Jersey
West Orange High School – West Orange
Orange High School – Orange
East Orange Campus High School – East Orange
Columbia High School – Maplewood
Payne Tech High School – Newark
Plainfield High School – Plainfield
Teaneck High School – Teaneck
Roosevelt Middle School – West Orange
Edison Middle School – West Orange
Liberty Middle School – West Orange
West Orange Junior Mountaineers Travel Team – West Orange
California
DNA Prep Academy – Chatsworth (boys only)
Texas
Legion Prep Academy – Dallas
Paul Quinn College – Dallas
About Kyrie Irving: Kyrie Irving is an eight-time NBA All-Star, world champion, and cultural innovator whose influence transcends basketball. Through his partnership with ANTA, Kyrie continues to redefine performance and purpose, merging design innovation with spiritual grounding under his guiding mantra: Keep Ascending Inwardly.
About ANTA: Founded in 1991, ANTA Sports is one of the world's leading sportswear brands, combining advanced technology with creative design to empower athletes at every level. The ANTA x Kyrie collaboration represents the fusion of athletic excellence and cultural storytelling—bridging sport and spirit with every release.
SOURCE ANTA
