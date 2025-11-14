Kyrie Irving and ANTA Launch Full-Uniform Sponsorship for 14 Youth Basketball Programs Across NJ, TX and CA

Signature Gear Drop Marks Bold Push for Equity and Excellence in Grassroots Basketball

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyrie Irving and ANTA are building more than basketball teams. They are creating a movement. Fourteen youth programs across New Jersey, Texas and California have been selected to receive full uniform sponsorships, including footwear and gear from the KAI x ANTA collection.

Kyrie Irving and ANTA sponsor 14 youth hoops programs with full uniforms, expanding equity in grassroots basketball. Post this The ANTA x Kyrie partnership is built on creativity and vision—Kyrie Irving leads as Chief Creative Officer of ANTA Basketball, shaping signature shoes like the KAI 1 and KAI 2, along with apparel lines such as Hélà, to expand ANTA’s global presence. Kyrie Irving & ANTA Expand Grassroots Impact With 14-Team Uniform Sponsorship.

These are not just uniforms. They represent connection, identity and a shared purpose among the next generation of hoopers. With every jersey and every pair of KAI 1s and KAI 2s, Kyrie is passing down a legacy and inviting young athletes into a growing tribe built on respect, passion and unity.

Each program received top-tier performance product featuring colorways such as Crown Jewel, Mentality, Retro 90's and Klay. Most of the sponsored schools include both boys and girls basketball programs. DNA Prep Academy in California, which currently supports boys teams, rounds out the group.

This initiative is rooted in places that reflect Kyrie's own journey. It begins in New Jersey, where he grew up. It continues in Texas, where he plays today. And it reaches into California, where ANTA is expanding its U.S. presence. These three regions form the foundation of a growing basketball family connected by purpose and culture.

From middle schoolers to college players, these athletes are now part of a new circle of trust. They are not just wearing the same gear. They are sharing the same mission. They are learning that being part of a team means more than wins and losses. It means community, commitment and character.

They are not just suiting up to play. They are stepping into a legacy. Welcome to the Tribe!

Sponsored Programs

New Jersey

West Orange High School – West Orange

Orange High School – Orange

East Orange Campus High School – East Orange

Columbia High School – Maplewood

Payne Tech High School – Newark

Plainfield High School – Plainfield

Teaneck High School – Teaneck

Roosevelt Middle School – West Orange

Edison Middle School – West Orange

Liberty Middle School – West Orange

West Orange Junior Mountaineers Travel Team – West Orange

California

DNA Prep Academy – Chatsworth (boys only)

Texas

Legion Prep Academy – Dallas

Paul Quinn College – Dallas

About Kyrie Irving: Kyrie Irving is an eight-time NBA All-Star, world champion, and cultural innovator whose influence transcends basketball. Through his partnership with ANTA, Kyrie continues to redefine performance and purpose, merging design innovation with spiritual grounding under his guiding mantra: Keep Ascending Inwardly.

About ANTA: Founded in 1991, ANTA Sports is one of the world's leading sportswear brands, combining advanced technology with creative design to empower athletes at every level. The ANTA x Kyrie collaboration represents the fusion of athletic excellence and cultural storytelling—bridging sport and spirit with every release.

