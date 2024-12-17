Antares Chooses Manufacturo to Enable Production of Rapidly Deployable Microreactors

BREA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antares Nuclear Inc., a market-leading innovator in the nuclear industry, has chosen Manufacturo to enable the production of its microreactors for terrestrial and space applications. Antares focuses on high-value use cases in power-constrained environments that wouldn't be possible without nuclear power.

Manufacturo's integrated software solution is helping Antares achieve its mission: to make clean energy abundant from the Earth to the asteroid belt. Manufacturo is able to do this by empowering Antares with advanced tools and technology to:

Overcome the challenges of building complex systems, which require a high level of control and integration between many different functions in the manufacturing process.

Implement robust quality controls and quality system management tools to enable production of high-reliability products.

Optimize manufacturing workflows with advanced software that ensures seamless data flow across all stages of the product lifecycle, from design through qualification and production.

The Antares microreactor will be a critical asset for the Department of Defense to enable rapid and reliable power sources in remote or contested environments. These microreactors will also play an important role in commercial markets for providing clean energy to extractive industries, edge computing, and space power.

"Antares' expertise in the development of transportable microreactors, combined with Manufacturo's comprehensive software solution, will drive significant improvements in how we design, produce, and maintain these vital military assets.

This partnership will enable us to meet evolving defense requirements while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety."

Douglas Crawford

Head of Quality, Antares

"Our strategic partnership with Antares underscores a shared commitment to delivering reliable, cutting-edge solutions that are redefining how military-focused energy systems are manufactured.

Manufacturo's integrated software solution empowers Antares to effectively address the highly specialized needs of our military while enhancing operational readiness and resilience with precision, agility, and efficiency. Together, we are helping advance not only manufacturing processes but also the future of military power solutions."

Kenzo Takai

Chief Operations Officer (COO), Manufacturo

