Manufacturo Partners with Karman Industries to Scale Manufacturing for High-Efficiency Thermal Systems

Manufacturo, a next-generation manufacturing software platform for high-complexity production, has partnered with Karman Industries, a Los Angeles-based thermal technology company. The collaboration establishes a controlled, data-driven production environment designed to support reliable build execution, end-to-end traceability, and efficient scale-up from early runs to volume manufacturing.

Karman recently announced the launch of the Heat Processing Unit (HPU), a modular 10MW integrated thermal platform designed to address thermal constraints facing giga-scale AI data centers. The company says the HPU consolidates large-scale thermal infrastructure into high-density modules to accelerate deployments, reduce energy consumption, and eliminate water use across operating conditions.

Karman's HPU launch reflects a near-term push to support hyperscale AI deployments, alongside the company's broader work on thermal efficiency across other energy-intensive sectors.

At the same time, Karman describes a broader roadmap for applying high-efficiency thermal systems across energy-intensive environments, including industrial applications and power generation, as well as geothermal and nuclear power.

"Scaling deep-tech hardware requires more than work instructions. It requires a manufacturing backbone that makes every decision, test, and change auditable," said Miroslaw Baran, Senior Project Manager, Manufacturo. "We're excited to support Karman as they scale production with the process discipline, traceability, and change governance needed for quality at volume."

"As we move from prototype cycles to repeatable production, our priorities are reliability, traceability, and speed to ramp," said Gabrielle Carlisle, Chief Operating Officer, Karman Industries. "Manufacturo provides the structured manufacturing environment we need to capture build data, govern changes, and maintain confidence in every unit."

The partnership will initially focus on controlled execution and quality traceability across critical assemblies and tests - including standardized digital work instructions, secure device history records, and configurable change governance - with the option to expand into broader operations as production scales.

Karman has stated it expects to begin initial customer deliveries in Q3 2026 from its Los Angeles-based GigaWerx facility, designed for 1GW of annual production with a roadmap to reach 4GW of annual capacity.

About Karman Industries

Karman Industries is a Los Angeles-based thermal technology company. The company recently launched the HPU (Heat Processing Unit), a modular thermal platform designed for giga-scale AI data centers and describes a broader roadmap for high-efficiency thermal systems across energy-intensive industrial and power applications, including geothermal and nuclear.

About Manufacturo

Manufacturo is a next-generation manufacturing software platform built for high-complexity, high-mix environments. Designed for industries such as aerospace, defense, space, and advanced energy, Manufacturo unifies controlled execution, quality management, traceability, and real-time shop-floor visibility in one secure operational backbone - enabling teams to scale without compromising control or compliance.

