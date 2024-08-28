ANTHBOT Unveils Innovative Robot Lawn Mower Genie for a Real Out-of-the-Box Experience

——Lawn Care with AI-Power

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANTHBOT is set to launch its highly anticipated innovative product— the Robot Lawnmower Genie— on Kickstarter. The ANTHBOT team is a pioneer and developer in the robotics industry. They have led and manufactured more than 10 million robotic lidars and sweeping robots. Now ANTHBOT is expanding its expertise into outdoor lawn care solutions, marking a significant milestone in its development. Genie is not just a lawn mower; it offers users a truly seamless out-of-the-box experience, addressing the inefficiencies and complicated setups often associated with traditional lawn mowers.

ANTHBOT Genie Robot Mower: A Bright Future for Lawn Care

Simple and User-friendly

The ANTHBOT Genie simplifies lawn maintenance with its intuitive, one-click operation. Particularly user-friendly for those who enjoy maintaining their lawns, prioritize environmental protection, or lead busy lives. Key features include:

RTK and QuadVision technology: The integration of RTK (Real-time kinematic) and QuadVision Positioning Navigation Technology provides ANTHBOT Genie with centimetre-level positional accuracy and the capability to navigate human-like environments effectively. This allows for efficient, full-coverage mowing of areas up to 3000 m². ANTHBOT Genie can actively identify boundaries and avoid obstacles, eliminating the need for installing Boundary Wires and making it a plug-and-play solution that significantly saves your time and energy.

The integration of RTK (Real-time kinematic) and QuadVision Positioning Navigation Technology provides ANTHBOT Genie with centimetre-level positional accuracy and the capability to navigate human-like environments effectively. This allows for efficient, full-coverage mowing of areas up to 3000 m². ANTHBOT Genie can actively identify boundaries and avoid obstacles, eliminating the need for installing Boundary Wires and making it a plug-and-play solution that significantly saves your time and energy. ACC Technical Mapping : ANTHBOT Genie is equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) technology. This means that in terms of mapping, Genie possesses Level 4 fully autonomous driving capabilities. ANTHBOT Genie can automatically detect the boundaries of the lawn and complete the mapping process independently.

ANTHBOT Genie is equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) technology. This means that in terms of mapping, Genie possesses Level 4 fully autonomous driving capabilities. ANTHBOT Genie can automatically detect the boundaries of the lawn and complete the mapping process independently. Smart Management: ANTHBOT Genie is an AI-powered lawn care expert robot. It achieves truly professional lawn care by automatically following the "remove top third of leaf " rule. Simply activate the smart management feature in the app, and ANTHBOT Genie will automatically conduct a comprehensive mapping process. It will intelligently customize mowing schedules based on lawn size, grass height, season, weather, temperature, and time of day, etc. Ensuring your lawn stays healthy and neatly trimmed. Its built-in rain sensor detects rainfall in real time, ensuring that it automatically returns to its charging dock when the weather rains. Its IPX6 Water-Resistant ensures protection against water sprays in various conditions such as rainwater and garden irrigation.

Availability

Get ready for the ANTHBOT Genie launch on Kickstarter on September 5th at 11 am EDT /8 am PDT. Follow our pre-launch page now to secure your Genie at the exclusive lowest price of $599. AND join our Facebook Group to win the Genie Robot Mower. Don't miss this limited-time offer.

About ANTHBOT

Established in 2017, ANTHBOT is dedicated to improving daily life through innovative robotic solutions. With the launch of the robotic lawn mower Genie, we continue to provide you with better and higher quality experiences in lawn care.

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok. Or visit Kickstarter or contact:

Media Contact:

Email Address: [email protected]

SOURCE ANTHBOT