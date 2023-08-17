Antheia Appoints Richard Sherwin as Head of Commercialization

Sherwin to lead Antheia's global sales strategy for KSM and API products

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antheia, the pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer transforming essential medicine supply chains, today announced the appointment of industry veteran, Richard Sherwin as SVP of Commercialization. Sherwin's hiring comes at a critical juncture in Antheia's growth trajectory as the company continues to rapidly scale up its early products. He will be responsible for leading the commercialization and revenue generation for Antheia's robust pipeline of products.

"As our manufacturing efforts scale to commercial volumes, Richard will be key to establishing a viable commercial path to market for our products," said Christina Smolke, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Antheia. "Richard's industry expertise is unmatched and he has a bold vision for transforming pharmaceutical supply chains that aligns with Antheia's mission – I am thrilled to welcome him to Antheia."

Sherwin brings 30+ years of experience in the KSM (key starting material), API (active pharmaceutical ingredient), and intermediate markets and an exceptional track record of driving revenue growth, building strategic partnerships, and delivering innovative products to market, including ANDA (abbreviated new drug application) and NDA (new drug application) developments. Prior to joining Antheia, Sherwin served as a senior advisor for the pharmaceutical ingredients industry, and also spent over two decades working at leading global pharmaceutical companies, including Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson.

"I'm energized to see a company like Antheia building an innovative biomanufacturing platform that can drive supply chain efficiencies, compliance, reliability, and flexibility to levels the industry has been unable to achieve with legacy technologies and infrastructures," said Richard Sherwin, SVP of Commercialization at Antheia. "I am proud to join Antheia at this exciting moment and I look forward to being a part of the amazing team that is paving a bold new pathway for KSM and API manufacturing."

About Antheia
Antheia is the next-generation pharmaceutical ingredient producer transforming essential medicine supply chains to end drug shortages. Using its novel whole-cell engineering approach, Antheia's biomanufacturing platform enables the reconstruction of biosynthetic pathways of unprecedented complexity in yeast cells and the scaling of fermentation processes to commercial levels. This highly flexible approach enables on-demand, agile, and resilient biomanufacturing of critical pharmaceutical ingredients, replacing legacy approaches that cannot support the needs of modern healthcare. Antheia's team of scientists and technologists is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. For more information, visit www.antheia.bio.

