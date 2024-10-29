Antheia Marks Corporate Milestone with First Commercial Delivery of Thebaine

Company successfully fulfills its first customer order; continues commercial scale production of thebaine and advances other critical pharmaceutical ingredients

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antheia , the pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer transforming essential medicine supply chains, today announced it has delivered its first commercial order of thebaine to a leading pharmaceutical customer. Antheia's first commercial delivery of thebaine is a full-scale order that will be used in the manufacturing of critical medicines. Today's news demonstrates the company's ability to successfully biomanufacture pharmaceutical ingredients at commercial scale and secure all necessary regulatory approvals for its biosynthetic products.

"Completing our first commercial delivery of thebaine is a landmark moment for us as a company and represents a tangible step toward our mission to transform supply chains for essential medicines," said Richard Sherwin, SVP of Commercialization at Antheia. "Today's announcement further cements biomanufacturing's role in the pharmaceutical industry and this is just the beginning – we look forward to fulfilling additional near-term orders and partnering with more companies to offer a more resilient and reliable supply for key starting materials (KSMs) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs)."

Antheia's first product, thebaine , is a KSM for producing essential medicines used in post-surgery and severe acute pain, overdose rescue medication, and addiction treatment medications. The company has continued to produce thebaine at commercial scale with its European CDMO partner, Olon, and is actively pursuing a U.S. manufacturing strategy to serve market demand for a domestic supplier of thebaine, among other KSMs and APIs.

Simultaneously, Antheia continues to progress the development of additional products in its pipeline, including oripavine and scopolamine. Looking ahead, the company will continue to advance its commercial strategy, bringing additional products to market and onboarding leading global and U.S. customers.

Antheia is the next-generation pharmaceutical ingredient producer transforming essential medicine supply chains to end drug shortages. Using its novel whole-cell engineering approach, Antheia's biomanufacturing platform enables the reconstruction of biosynthetic pathways of unprecedented complexity in yeast cells and the scaling of fermentation processes to commercial levels. This highly flexible approach enables on-demand, agile, and resilient biomanufacturing of critical pharmaceutical ingredients, replacing legacy approaches that cannot support the needs of modern healthcare. For more information, visit www.antheia.bio .

