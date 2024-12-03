Antheia Secures Second Project Agreement with the BioMaP-Consortium Valued at up to $12M

Company awarded for its ability to outperform conventional manufacturing methods for critical pharmaceutical ingredients and rapidly reach commercial scale in the U.S.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antheia , the pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer transforming essential medicine supply chains, today announced a new government project agreement funded by the Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III Program . The award was made through the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness Consortium (BioMaP-Consortium) and is valued at $12 million over a two-year period. This project agreement will further accelerate domestic biomanufacturing of critical pharmaceutical ingredients and comes on the heels of Antheia's recent funding announcement from the BioMaP-Consortium and other private investors.

"This agreement further cements the role of biomanufacturing as the advanced manufacturing technology of the future that can secure, onshore, and transform vital supply chains that our society relies on," said Dr. Christina Smolke, Antheia CEO and co-founder. "We are proud to receive a second project agreement from the BioMaP-Consortium and look forward to working with this team to achieve our shared vision for pharma in the U.S."

With the U.S. almost entirely reliant on foreign suppliers for critical pharmaceutical ingredients, Antheia's cutting-edge biomanufacturing technology offers a domestic solution to mitigate drug shortages, bolstering national security, economic security, and public health. Through the project agreement announced today, funded by the HHS' DPA Title III Program, Antheia will domestically produce one pharmaceutical ingredient that is critical to public health through to commercial scale.

The BioMaP-Consortium supports the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) and is comprised of industry partners across the drug and vaccine manufacturing supply chain, including manufacturers of required raw materials and consumables, developers of innovative manufacturing technologies, and suppliers of fill finish services.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Office of Industrial Base Manufacturing and Supply Chain (IBMSC); Defense Production Act Title III Program (DPA Title III), under Other Transaction Authority agreement number #75A50123D00003.

Today's news builds on significant momentum for Antheia in 2024, including the company's first commercial scale delivery of thebaine to a leading pharmaceutical customer .

About Antheia

Antheia is the next-generation pharmaceutical ingredient producer transforming essential medicine supply chains to end drug shortages. Using its novel whole-cell engineering approach, Antheia's biomanufacturing platform enables the reconstruction of biosynthetic pathways of unprecedented complexity in yeast cells and the scaling of fermentation processes to commercial levels. This highly flexible approach enables on-demand, agile, and resilient biomanufacturing of critical pharmaceutical ingredients, replacing legacy approaches that cannot support the needs of modern healthcare. For more information, visit www.antheia.bio.

