Anthem Injury Lawyers Honors Mentor Justice Michael L. Douglas with $50,000 UNLV Fellowship Pledge

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthem Injury Lawyers is proud to announce a $50,000 pledge to the Justice Michael L. Douglas Pre-Law Fellowship at the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). The gift honors Justice Michael L. Douglas, the first Black Justice for the Supreme Court of Nevada, and is a tribute from Anthem Injury Lawyers' co-founding partner, Puneet K. Garg Esq.—who counts Justice Douglas among the most influential figures in his legal journey.

Founded by partners Puneet K. Garg, Esq. and Anthony B. Golden Esq., Anthem Injury Lawyers has become one of Las Vegas' most respected personal injury law firms, known for championing the rights of accident victims and ensuring every client receives both the justice and the care they deserve across the Las Vegas Valley. The firm has built its reputation not only in the courtroom, but through a deep commitment to the community it serves. This pledge to the Justice Michael L. Douglas Pre-Law Fellowship reflects that commitment—investing in the future of Las Vegas through the legal professionals who will serve it.

"We are grateful for Anthem Injury Lawyers' investment in the next generation of legal education. This support is especially meaningful as the firm's co-founding partner, Puneet Garg, is a member of the Boyd Law Class of 2005 and served as a law clerk for Justice Douglas. Puneet and his team are helping our Justice Douglas Pre-Law students prepare for careers dedicated to strengthening our community," said Leah Chan Grinvald, Dean & Richard J. Morgan Professor of Law at the William S. Boyd School of Law.

For more information about Anthem Injury Lawyers or to schedule a consultation, visit www.AnthemInjuryLaw.com.

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