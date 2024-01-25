Anthology Earns Top Honors for AI and Data-Driven Innovations in the 2023 Campus Technology New Product Awards

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, the leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that it won four Campus Technology 2023 New Product Awards. The awards program honors the outstanding product development achievements of education technology companies whose products or services are considered to be particularly noteworthy in the digital transformation of higher education.

Anthology's AI Design Assistant within Blackboard Learn took home the highest honors, winning a platinum award in the AI-based Tool for Lesson Planning category. Anthology Student and Anthology Reach also won platinum awards in the Student Information System and Constituent Relationship Management System categories. Blackboard Learn was awarded gold in the Learning Management System category.

"Higher education leaders know that, like any technology, artificial intelligence creates opportunities to enhance the learning experience as well as risks. As the leader and the first LMS provider to bring practical and powerful AI tools to the virtual classroom, we recognize our responsibility to help our clients navigate this changing landscape," said Bruce Dahlgren, CEO of Anthology. "This award validates that our approach of responsibly leveraging AI is not just working but driving meaningful change."

Anthology was recognized for its outstanding developments across its flagship products this year and continues to lead the industry with AI tools that create a more dynamic and engaging learning experience for instructors and students. In addition, the company has deepened the data alignment across its solutions to deliver richer, more actionable insights with Anthology Illuminate. Anthology Illuminate is a first-of-its-kind, truly holistic data analytics platform that incorporates data points from across Anthology products and other sources to deliver insights that guide student and institutional success.

Since its inception in 2020, Campus Technology's New Product Awards have recognized outstanding achievements of noteworthy products and services reshaping education technology.

"We celebrate this year's New Product Award winners for their pivotal role in advancing teaching, learning, and administration in K–12 and higher education. Kudos to the exceptional products that have made a significant impact this year," said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology and THE Journal.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com .

