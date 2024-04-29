Anthology's Learning Management System, Blackboard Learn Ultra, Named 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards Finalist

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, the leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that Blackboard Learn Ultra is a 2024 Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards Education Technology Finalist in the Learning Management System (LMS) category. The recognition from SIIA is the fifth time Blackboard Learn Ultra has earned accolades since launching the AI Design Assistant in September 2023 and highlights how next-generation functionality is helping educators and learners reach their potential.

"We believe AI can be used in a responsible way to help solve real problems and we're defining these solutions in partnership with our clients," said Nicolaas Matthijs, Chief Product Officer at Anthology. "The feedback on the AI Design Assistant is showing that this approach is resonating. Instructors around the world are rapidly adopting Learn Ultra's AI-assisted features to help build better and more engaging courses."

As the first major LMS to release features leveraging generative AI, Learn Ultra's AI Design Assistant is an industry game changer in helping instructors build engaging, effective courses more efficiently so they can spend more time with students. The Authentic Assessment functionality built into the AI Design Assistant can also assist instructors in developing discussion, journal and assessment activities based on the context of the course and that evaluate workforce-aligned skills like critical thinking.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the software and information industries' premier, peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. SIIA is the principal trade association for the software, education, media, and digital content industries. Learn Ultra was selected as a finalist across dozens of Business Technology and Education Technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

Details about each Finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/2024-finalists/.

