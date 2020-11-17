Anthony Anderson Starts #SpiceFactor Challenge by Pranking Family

"For the Anderson family, Thanksgiving has always been about preparing the meal together, sharing what we're most thankful for, and finishing our celebration with homemade Sweet Potato Pie ," said Anthony Anderson. "Another annual holiday tradition is goofing around with my family. I pulled off a prank to show my family that I not only have serious baking chops that can rival my Big Momma, but that the spices from McCormick truly awakens the flavor of the pie."

In a series of videos posted on his Instagram, Anthony lets his followers in on a prank he played on his family. Anthony's cousin and nephew have been waiting patiently to enjoy a piece of his Sweet Potato Pie made from scratch. When they finally take a bite, they immediately show disapproval and proclaim it's "bland" and "missing something." Anthony chuckles and reveals the joke he has played. As he serves the real version of his family's Sweet Potato Pie, Anthony shares it was originally missing the McCormick cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla that they all know and love – plus some coriander for a hint of lemon.

"Thanksgiving evokes cherished memories and anticipation for those treasured family recipes everyone has been waiting all year to enjoy," said Jill Pratt, McCormick's Chief Marketing Excellence Officer. "At a time when all of us welcome a distraction, Anthony's joke shows just how important favorite flavors are to our holiday traditions, making us feel closer together."

Anyone can easily pull off their own #SpiceFactor challenge with their family this holiday season. Here are five quick steps to make it happen.

Step 1: Choose Your Favorite Thanksgiving Recipe : Whether you call up family, dig through your passed down cookbooks, or head online, be sure to pick out a classic flavorful recipe.

: Whether you call up family, dig through your passed down cookbooks, or head online, be sure to pick out a classic flavorful recipe. Step 2: Prep Your Dish: Before adding the spices, set aside a small portion and prepare it separately without any of the spices. Take the remaining part of the recipe, add the spices, and cook both in their own dishes.

Before adding the spices, set aside a small portion and prepare it separately without any of the spices. Take the remaining part of the recipe, add the spices, and cook both in their own dishes. Step 3: Gather Your At-home Family: Tell your loved ones you are practicing making your family's favorite Thanksgiving dish and need a taste-tester. Provide them a taste of the un-spiced dish and record their hilarious reactions and see if they can spot what's missing!

Tell your loved ones you are practicing making your family's favorite Thanksgiving dish and need a taste-tester. Provide them a taste of the un-spiced dish and record their hilarious reactions and see if they can spot what's missing! Step 4: Let Them in on the Prank: As you tell them what you did, record your family being treated to the fully spiced dish.

As you tell them what you did, record your family being treated to the fully spiced dish. Step 5: Share the #SpiceFactor Reactions with All Your Family and Friends: It's a great way to share a funny moment when everyone can't be all together.

For Anthony's Sweet Potato recipe and more holiday cooking and baking inspiration visit www.mccormick.com/thanksgiving, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and TikTok. Recipe and photos may be republished with credit to McCormick® unless otherwise indicated.

