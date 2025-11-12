McCormick® and Milk Bar® Make Holidays Memorable from Cookies to Cocktails

McCormick and Milk Bar are inspiring holiday creativity with a special-edition cookie giveaway on National Cookie Day and a one-night-only speakeasy where cookies become cocktails

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The McCormick® brand is teaming up once again with Milk Bar® and its award-winning chef, Christina Tosi, to make the holidays truly unforgettable, sweeter and more flavorful. Designed to inspire creativity in the kitchen, the collaboration invites home cooks to make every dish more memorable through expert tips from Tosi and McCormick Chefs, a limited-edition cookie, National Cookie Day giveaways on December 4th, and an exclusive speakeasy experience.

This season, Tosi and McCormick have created a new limited-time McCormick x Milk Bar Eggnog English Toffee Cookie. Inspired by the comfort of eggnog and the buttery crunch of English Toffee, the cookie is a fresh take on a timeless holiday classic and features McCormick Ground Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Pure Vanilla Extract and limited-edition English Toffee Finishing Sugar for the perfect festive finish.

"Holiday dishes are all about those little secrets – your grandmother's recipe, a pinch of something unexpected, or the ingredients that make your cookies the first to disappear," said Christina Tosi, Founder of Milk Bar. "McCormick is my go-to for bringing those moments to life, and I'm so excited to work with them this season. We're baking the Eggnog English Toffee Cookie and sharing my best-kept secrets. It's all there on McCormick.com so everyone can whip up a little holiday magic this season."

The limited-edition Eggnog English Toffee Cookies will be on sale for $4 each at participating Milk Bar locations from November 28 to December 31, 2025, and to celebrate National Cookie Day on December 4, the same Milk Bar locations will give away one complimentary Eggnog English Toffee Cookie per person, starting at 10am local time, while supplies last. Participating Milk Bar locations include:

NYC Flagship (1196 Broadway at 29th St., New York, NY 10001)

Washington, DC Logan Circle (1525 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005)

Los Angeles (7150 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046)

NYC West Village (74 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014)

Just as McCormick and Milk Bar have transformed classic eggnog into a cookie, McCormick is continuing to inspire by revealing how you can easily transform a cookie into a cocktail or mocktail at The Cookie Confidential, a one-night, reservation-only speakeasy on December 4, 2025.

Behind a hidden door in New York City, guests will step into an immersive experience where they'll enjoy cookies transformed into cocktails. Complimentary reservations will be released to the public via McCormick.com/TheCookieConfidential first-come, first-served on December 1, 2025 at 12pm ET. Sign up to be notified when reservations become available and find additional event details at the website.

For fans who can't make it in person, the pairings and recipes are available via these links:

"For more than 135 years, McCormick has been the unkept secret behind the flavors and meals that make the holidays truly special," said Giovanna DiLegge, Vice President of Marketing at McCormick. "For whatever you dream up this holiday season, from sides and mains to cookies and cocktails, McCormick has the flavorful recipes, perfect products and inspiration needed to make meals memorable."

McCormick spices and extracts, including limited-time offerings like the winter Finishing Sugars collection, are available at McCormick.com , on Amazon, Walmart, and at grocery retailers nationwide, while supplies last. For more flavor inspiration, professional tips for your holiday meals and baking, and event details, visit McCormick.com/TheCookieConfidential and follow McCormick on Instagram .

