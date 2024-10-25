Anthony Geisler Presented 2024 Miracle Maker Award at Miracles for Kids' Annual Gala

Geisler and his family were honored for their contributions to the nonprofit organization, which supports the families of critically-ill children. Additional photos available upon request.

DANA POINT, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness entrepreneur Anthony Geisler was presented with the prestigious 2024 Miracle Maker Award at Miracles for Kids' Night of Miracles Gala at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach on Oct.12. The award recognized Geisler's years of support for Miracles of Kids, a nonprofit organization that supports the families of children with critical illnesses.

Anthony Geisler accepts the 2024 Miracle Maker Award on stage at the Miracles for Kids’ Night of Miracles Gala.

"As a proud father, I've been honored to work with Miracles for Kids to help make miracles come true for families who are dealing with the unimaginable," said Anthony Geisler. "It's a privilege to be named this year's Miracle Maker, and I look forward to continuing to support Miracles for Kids' essential mission to empower families with critically-ill children to focus on what matters most—their kids' health."

The sold-out 2024 Night of Miracles Gala, which commemorated the organization's 20th anniversary, featured a special performance by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Babyface, who created a custom set exclusively for the occasion. Proceeds from the gala directly benefited Miracles for Kids' programs, which help families navigate bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger and depression while fighting for their children's lives.

Geisler is a fitness entrepreneur and philanthropist who supports, in addition to Miracles for Kids, several major nonprofit organizations in California, including the Navy SEAL Foundation.

