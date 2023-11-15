Anthony Launches New Automatic Beer Cave Door in Partnership with Horton Automatics

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony, part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading manufacturer of glass refrigerator and freezer doors, lighting systems and display equipment for use in commercial refrigeration systems, today announced the launch of its all-new Automatic Beer Cave Door for Walk-In Cooler applications. The doors feature a motion sensor on both the interior and exterior, allowing for easy two-way traffic and a better customer experience.

"The merchandising appeal, durability and thermal efficiency of our new Automatic Beer Cave Door is second to none and will help keep customers' beer caves cold, save money, and sell more merchandise," said Uri Rainisch, Senior Product Manager for Anthony.

"Through our partnership with Horton Automatics, a certified dealer will offer full-service installation services for this unique and robust product," Rainisch continued. "The Automatic Beer Cave Door will appeal to retailers and beer aficionados alike, as retailers seek to provide fast and easy accessibility to their beer caves."

Demand for beer caves has increased because retailers want to be ready for the weekly rush that hits on Fridays and Saturdays – which, in some cases, can account for 50% of convenience store beer sales. The Anthony Automatic Beer Cave Door is an ideal choice for retailers looking to provide a better shopping experience for customers through improved merchandising.

About Anthony:

Anthony branded products deliver innovative design and manufacturing of merchandising solutions in glass doors, lighting systems, and display equipment for use in commercial-refrigeration display systems. For more information, visit anthonyintl.com, or call 800-772-0900.

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail, part of Dover Corporation with headquarters in Conyers, Georgia, is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Anthony, Hillphoenix, Advansor, and The AMS Group, we can provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enable our customers to sell more food profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customer's business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology, redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Dover Food Retail Contact:
Uri Rainisch
(818) 365-9451
[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications 
(630) 743-5039
[email protected] 

Dover Investor Contact:
Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations
(630) 743-2566
[email protected]

