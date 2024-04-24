Vehicle Service Group Launches Two New Products to Further Expand EMEA Portfolio

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Service Group (VSG), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and one of the world's leading automotive equipment companies, today announced the launch of two new products for the vehicle maintenance and repair industry in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) region. The Kendo.Evo leverless tire changer by Rotary and A/C charging stations by Ravaglioli and Rotary are designed to offer new business opportunities for vehicle service providers.

The addition of the Kendo.Evo to the Kendo tire changer range is a direct result of an in-depth evaluation of the dynamics and challenges that arise in vehicle service shops, with the aim of identifying a solution that can better meet the demands of a broad range of operators.

Kendo.Evo's innovative, state-of-the-art design satisfies and anticipates the needs of vehicle service shops with its rounded lines as well as a newly developed storage area that can be modulated as desired. The frame, without any adjustment, allows a wide range of rims (from 12" to 30"), while the patented non-scratch mounting head and extra grip plate simplify essential operations on the wheel.

Yucon by Ravaglioli and Glaxier by Rotary provide a smart solution for vehicle air conditioning system maintenance. These innovative A/C charging stations work with both the R134a and R1234yf refrigerant gases and are compatible with the latest R456A and R444A gases.* Created for ease of use, Yucon and Glaxier have been optimized for advanced connectivity with devices such as printers and smartphones. They are accessible through the DIGITiQ AirCon mobile application, enabling operators to monitor activity from anywhere in the service shop.

"We are proud to introduce two new products to the Ravaglioli and Rotary portfolio that enrich our workshop offering," stated Marco Okeny Samorani, Group Product Manager of Tire Service & Trade Marketing. "The A/C charging stations are a novelty for our brands, designed to create new business opportunities for our distributors, and the Kendo.Evo leverless tire changer is an excellent example of the innovation and continuous improvement we apply to our best-selling product range."

*The changing of refrigerant gases from one configuration to another is possible through the use of an optional retrofit kit.

About Ravaglioli:

Founded in 1958 in Sasso Marconi (BO) with the aim of designing and marketing vehicle lifting equipment, Ravaglioli has expanded its offering over the years to become Europe's leading builder of vehicle lifts and one of the main companies in the production of equipment for tire shops and diagnostics (vehicle control and wheel alignment). Member of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) since 2016, it is one of the leading brands in the VSG EMEA division. In addition to its historical headquarters in the hills of Bologna, it has three additional production units in Ferrara, Rolo (Reggio Emilia) and Turin, and three subsidiaries in France, Germany and the UK. Additional information is available at www.ravaglioli.com.

About Rotary EMEA:

As part of the Vehicle Service Group (VSG), one of the world's leading automotive equipment companies, Rotary has been providing car lifting solutions with innovative features since 1925. Rotary has then extended its portfolio with products for the areas of truck lifting, tire service and diagnostics, to be able to cover the entire range of workshop needs. Located in Bräunlingen (Germany), it's one of the leading brands in the VSG EMEA division. For more information, visit www.rotarylift.eu.

About Vehicle Service Group:

Part of Dover Corporation's Engineered Systems segment, VSG is a strong, diverse and dynamic global leader in the vehicle service industry. It comprises 8 major vehicle lifting, wheel service and collision repair brands: Rotary, Ravaglioli, Space, Chief, Forward, Direct-Lift, Revolution and Hanmecson. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, VSG has operations worldwide, including ISO9001-certified manufacturing centers in North America, Europe and Asia. Additional information is available at www.vsgdover.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

