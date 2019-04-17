Anthony Nolan Selects OneTrust to Operationalize Data Protection Efforts

ATLANTA, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management platform today announced Anthony Nolan, a pioneering charity that saves the lives of people with blood cancer, selected OneTrust for their GDPR and privacy program compliance. Anthony Nolan will leverage OneTrust's Data Mapping Automation, Readiness & Accountability, PIA & DPIA Automation, Cookie Consent and Website Scanning and Data Subject Rights Management for GDPR and global privacy regulation compliance.

Watch the video: Anthony Nolan Protects Donor's Most Sensitive Information with OneTrust

As a charity which manages a stem cell registry, Anthony Nolan processes some of the most special categories of personal data. It was imperative for Anthony Nolan to adequately handle the data of people who could one day, donate stem cells to patients in need of lifesaving transplants. Anthony Nolan chose OneTrust to operationalize both privacy management and marketing compliance, streamlining efforts across the charity and providing a centralized resource and reference source for compliance activities.

"The OneTrust platform is fresh, agile, and easy to engage with," said Danny Attias, Chief Information Officer at Anthony Nolan. "The responsiveness, not just in the product, but also as a supplier to the customer, has been really encouraging. We will continue improving our privacy management program and are excited about plans for the product to continue evolving."

"Anthony Nolan is a great example of a company that not only puts data protection at the forefront of their operations, but are also saving lives through matching stem cell donors to patients in need of transplants," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "We are proud to work alongside leaders in the industry, both in data protection and charitable efforts, and look forward to continuing to grow with them and their privacy program."

To learn more about how Anthony Nolan is working with OneTrust to ensure their data protection practice work with OneTrust; allowing them to continue facilitating lifesaving transplants, watch the video. For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used technology platform to operationalize privacy, security and third-party risk management. According The Forrester New Wave™: GDPR and Privacy Management Software, Q4 2018, OneTrust "leads the pack for vision and execution." Additionally, Fast Company named OneTrust as one of 2019's World's Most Innovative Companies.

More than 2,500 customers, both big and small and across 100 countries, use OneTrust to implement their privacy, security and third-party risk programs, automatically generating the specific record keeping needed to demonstrate compliance with privacy regulations including the EU GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Brazil LGPD, and hundreds of the world's privacy laws.

OneTrust's size and scale allows it to offer the easiest-to-use and most affordable solution for implementing use cases including: Privacy Maturity Benchmarking, Data Protection by Design and Default (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA/DPIA), Third-Party Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Response, Data Mapping (Records of Processing), Customer Preference Management, Consent Management, Website Scanning & Cookie Compliance, Mobile App Scanning, Data Subject/Consumer Rights Management and Policy & Notice Management. The software, available in 60 languages, is backed by 50 awarded patents, integrates with 300 technology partners, and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise.

The platform's intelligence comes from DataGuidance by OneTrust, an in-depth and up-to-date source of privacy and security regulatory summaries, guidance, templates, case law, and analysis. Hundreds of global privacy and security laws and frameworks are built-in, including security frameworks like ISO27001. The database is updated daily by over 30 in-house privacy researchers, along with a network of 500 lawyers across over 300 jurisdictions, and by active input as part of OneTrust's regulatory engagement program.

OneTrust's customers are supported by a worldwide team of over 100 in-house privacy implementation and support resources and boasts a customer satisfaction score of 95%. Customers can also access more than 1,000 external individuals who have completed the OneTrust Certified Privacy Management Professional program.

The OneTrust Global Privacy Community is the largest, most active and globally available community for privacy technology. Each year, OneTrust brings together over 10,000 professionals across 400 events to share best practices and breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy compliance. Events include PrivacyConnect workshops in 100+ international cities and PrivacyTech, OneTrust's global user conference.

OneTrust's 700 employees are located across co-headquarters in Atlanta and in London with additional locations in Bangalore, Melbourne, San Francisco, New York, Munich and Hong Kong. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

