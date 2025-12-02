OneTrust Named a Leader in 2025 Privacy Management Software Analyst Report

OneTrust was ranked the highest in both the Current Offering and Strategy categories, and received the highest scores possible in 22 criteria, including Vision and Innovation

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the leading AI-Ready Governance Platform, today announced that the company was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software, Q4 2025. According to the report, "Companies looking to develop ethical data management practices across a range of AI data platforms should look at OneTrust."

Among the nine vendors evaluated, OneTrust ranked the highest in both the Current Offering and Strategy categories.

OneTrust received the highest possible scores in 22 criteria, including Vision and Innovation.

OneTrust was recognized for its vision of "governing risks to enable innovation."

"Customers are very satisfied with OneTrust's current offering and the commitment from the vendor," states the report.

The report states, "OneTrust's vision centers on governing risks to enable innovation and harnessing technology-driven disruption for better outcomes. This vision is not just a way to go to market; it's the ethos it applies to its own platform. The approach, tying together privacy, governance, and AI risk management, is comprehensive and pragmatic — delivering more than the sum of its parts."

OneTrust's AI-Ready Governance Platform unifies privacy, consent, data and AI governance, and risk to give organizations the context, scale, and control needed to drive responsible innovation. Combining advanced agentic technology, extensive regulatory intelligence, and embedded industry best practices, OneTrust's platform is designed to empower organizations to govern well and move fast.

As the demand for trusted AI scales, AI governance capabilities become a critical advantage for privacy management. To help governance teams meet this moment, OneTrust continues to build new capabilities and extend its ecosystem to enable organizations to govern data and AI wherever it resides. According to the report, "Partnerships and deep integrations with AI data platforms provide new capabilities that add value to the robust privacy offering." OneTrust also received the highest scores in seven of the eight AI-related criteria.

"We believe that OneTrust achieving the highest scores in both the Current Offering and Strategy categories reinforces the demand for AI-Ready Governance," said DV Lamba, Chief Product & Technology Officer at OneTrust. "As the AI era brings change and opportunity for privacy teams, they need a solution that helps them govern well and move fast–managing risk while unlocking new data use cases. This is central to our mission of enabling innovation through the responsible use of data and AI."

OneTrust was also recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US53068725, November 2025), where the company was recognized for its continuous innovation, unified platform, deep AI governance and automation, strong total cost of ownership, and proven consent management.

To read the full Forrester Wave™ report and learn why OneTrust was named a Leader in Privacy Management Software, Q4 2025, visit the OneTrust website.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

