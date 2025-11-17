OneTrust Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape 2025 Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software Report

OneTrust was recognized for its continuous innovation, unified platform, deep AI governance and automation, strong total cost of ownership, and proven consent management

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the AI-ready governance platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US53068725, November 2025). OneTrust was rigorously evaluated among a total of 16 vendors against criteria related to present-day capabilities and future-oriented strategies. The report recognized the company's continuous innovation, unified platform, deep AI governance and automation, strong total cost of ownership, and proven consent management as strengths.

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Recent years have seen OneTrust invest heavily in "AI-ready governance"—embedding agentic AI, automated risk assessments, and natural language user interfaces across its platform. Strategic alliances (notably with Microsoft, Adobe, and Snowflake), along with a growing track record in large-scale deployments, solidify the company's role as a high-performing compliance and trust platform. The company's Atlanta headquarters remains a central hub for innovation, supporting a diverse and rapidly expanding customer base as organizations worldwide navigate emerging privacy, compliance, and responsible AI mandates."

"OneTrust continues to innovate rapidly, expanding its strengths in privacy and consent to AI governance and automation," says Ryan O'Leary, Privacy & Data Governance Lead, IDC. "Thanks to OneTrust's unified platform, organizations can deliver the value of AI while responsibly managing the risks."

The report also states: "Driven by continuous innovation (with over 350 granted patents), OneTrust's platform now spans privacy and data protection, consent management, AI governance, third-party risk, regulatory intelligence, and automation tools."

"We believe OneTrust's position as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape reflects the global demand we're seeing for our platform," said DV Lamba, Chief Product & Technology Officer at OneTrust. "With a unified platform bolstered by AI capabilities and the industry's deepest regulatory intelligence, organizations have the foundation to accelerate innovation while ensuring responsible data use."

According to the IDC MarketScape report, "OneTrust provides a broad but integrated platform covering privacy, consent, data governance, and AI risk, underpinned by advanced agentic technology, regulatory intelligence, and robust automation. This breadth, combined with nearly 500 global integrations, enables organizations to respond nimbly to fast-changing regulatory and business demands."

Continued momentum and industry recognition

OneTrust's position as a Leader in this report follows recent recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Software 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US53615325, June 2025). The company has also been appointed to several prestigious lists recognizing market leadership and growth potential, including the Fortune Future 50 list of the world's companies poised for long-term growth and innovation, the Fortune Cyber 60 list of the most promising cybersecurity companies, and the Forbes Cloud 100 list of the world's top private cloud companies.

